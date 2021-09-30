Here’s When Fall Foliage Will Peak Around DC

After a long, hot, buggy summer, the weather has finally turned to crisp fall temperatures, which means gorgeous foliage is just around the corner. Here’s when you’ll see the most brilliantly colorful leaves around here, according to data from smokymountains.com.

Staunton: October 11

Luray: October 11

Winchester: October 11

Rappahannock County: October 18

Mount Vernon: October 18

Charlottesville: October 18

Shenandoah National Park: October 18

Old Rag Mountain: October 18

Harper’s Ferry: October 25

Great Falls Park: October 25

Frederick: October 25

DC Arboretum: October 25

Rock Creek Park: October 25

Join the conversation!