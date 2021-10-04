Food

The ’90s Are Back in the Cocktail World in a Major Way. Here Are 6 Throwback Drinks to Try.

New-wave cosmos, Jell-O shots, and more.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph of Cosmo by Maya Oren/MOJALVO.

Carbonated cosmo

—with vodka and cranberry cordial—at Columbia Room (124 Blagden Alley, NW)

 

Lemon Drop

Photograph of Lemon Drop by Kyle Arkie.

—with vodka, honey, lemon, and a sugared rim—at Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 Eighth St., SE)

 

Them Apples (appletini)

Photograph of Them Apples by Rey Lopez.

—with vodka, sour-apple liqueur, apple shrub, and lemon—at Gatsby (1201 Half St., SE)

 

Jell-O shots

Photograph of Jell-O shots by Peden + Munk.

—in flavors such as Ketel 1 martini and tequila sunrise, served with shots of Champagne—at Silver Lyan (900 F St., NW)

 

Dirty martini

Photograph of Dirty Martini by Stacey Windsor.

—with tomato gin, basil, olive brine, and mozzarella—at Caruso’s Grocery (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE)

 

Espresso martini

—with Armagnac, coffee, and Fernet-Vallet, an apéritif—at Las Gemelas (1280 Fourth St., NE)

This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day