Situated on the Potomac River along the Gold Coast of McLean, lie some of the most coveted homes in the National Capital Region. With awe-inspiring views, unparalleled privacy, life at Green Oak on the Potomac offers an experience like no other.

Green Oak blends seamlessly with the 5-acre verdant wooded landscape atop a 62-foot stretch of private waterfront property that features true river access.

Upon entering Green Oak, a granite custom water wall combines with natural light y setting the tone for the 11,000 square foot expanse. Enjoy soaring cathedral ceilings in the great room with a vista clear across to the opposite bank.

The owner’s suite provides a harmonious getaway and bird’s eye view with ultimate privacy, his and her dressing rooms, fireplace and secluded library. Three secondary bedrooms all feature exquisite fireplaces, walk-in closets, and full bathrooms. With two elevators located on the east and west wing, Green Oak showcases an upper-level entertainment room, bar, and media center as well as convenient access to the roof level sitting area and outdoor observation deck, and fireplace. For wine connoisseurs, there is a custom wine cellar. To fully enjoy the Green Oak lifestyle, one must experience the spa level’s Finlandia sauna, indoor endless pool, and outdoorsman suite.

MLS number: VAFX2014204