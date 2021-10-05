PHOTOS: The Stunning White Flag Installation Commemorating Lives Lost To Covid

News & Politics

"In America: Remember" was created by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. It ended Sunday.

Photo by Evy Mages

The National Mall installation featuring fields and fields of white flags representing the 700,000 Americans lost to Covid came to an end this past Sunday. The In America: Remember project was organized by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. The project began September 17, with one flag per covid fatality—a number that continued to rise, inexorably, while the installation was in place. Visitors were able to write on flags to remember individuals who had died. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages visited the installation one more time on October 4, before it closed for good.

Fairfax musician Rosebud Ireland sings a song about unity in tribute to those who lost loved ones to Covid.

