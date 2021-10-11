The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Bought by: Geoffrey Jones, CFO of Monarch Global Strategies.

Listed: $4,500,000.

Sold: $4,900,000.

Days on market: 7.

Where: Wesley Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 6,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pool, and a finished basement.

Bought by: Kieran Gostin, a partner at Wilkinson Stekloff, and Isley Gostin, counsel at WilmerHale.

Listed: Not publicly listed.

Sold: $3,200,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Palisades.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Built in 2016, with more than 4,000 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and hardwood floors.

Bought by: Christopher Polian, director of pro personnel for the Washington Football Team.

Listed: $2,495,000.

Sold: $2,350,000.

Days on market: 32.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Fully renovated, with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, a private garden, and off-street parking.

Sold by: Michael Ruane, reporter at the Washington Post.

Listed: $1,075,000.

Sold: $1,215,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and bathrooms, with four finished levels, a big front porch, and a detached studio.

Maryland

Sold by: Jeong Kim, tech entrepreneur.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,100,000.

Days on market: 63.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: More than 14,000 square feet, on more than two acres, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and an indoor pool.

Bought by: Anastasia Mischenko, an endodontist with Bethesda–Chevy Chase Root Canal Specialists.

Listed: $2,195,000.

Sold: $2,200,000.

Days on market: 7.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: New construction, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a screened porch, and a spacious backyard.

Virginia

Sold by: Elaine Ewing, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb, and Christopher Vapiano, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Listed: $3,395,000.

Sold: $3,395,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Arlington.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: On more than half an acre, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool house.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.