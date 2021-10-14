10 Fun Food Events Around DC

Argentine chef Katriel Menendez is leading an empanada making class today, October 14. Learn how to make your own dough and filling, and practice different ways of folding and cooking the pastry. The class is at Shop Made in DC’s Union Market location (325 Morse St., NE) from 6 to 8 PM, and it costs $50 per person.

Capitol Hill restaurant Ambar (523 8th St., SE) is hosting a rakia tasting challenge, starting today, October 14, through January 2022. The goal is to taste all 33 flavors listed on the tasting card to receive prizes. Those who taste every flavor will get a personalized bottle of rakia. Each tasting is $9-$10, and flavors include plum, cherry, and apricot.

There are a ton of food and drink festivals around DC this weekend. Whether you want a multi-course dinner prepared by a collaborative of chefs, unlimited cider tastings, or to gorge from 20 taco trucks, there’s something for everyone.

All month long, kids bowl free at Punch Bowl Social (4238 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1180, Arlington) on Saturdays and Sundays. Stop by between 10 AM and 3 PM for a free hour of bowling, plus vintage arcade games, ping-pong, foosball, and more. The Arlington spot also serves brunch, featuring its pancake burger, monkey bread, and classic chicken ‘n waffles.

Grab brunch on-the-go from The Yards every Saturday in October. Stop by Pacers Running (300 Tingey St., SE, #160) between 10 and 11:30 AM to do a warmup, stretch, and run around The Yards. Then, grab a special brunch box from different Yards restaurants. Tickets cost $50 and include the run and guided stretch for two, branded swag, bottle of bubbles, and brunch for two.

Alexandria spot Lost Boy Cider (317 Hooffs Run Dr. Alexandria) is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 16. A $60 ticket gets you three- to 12-ounce pours in a themed tasting stein. Snack on pretzels, and sip beers from six different breweries from noon to 6 PM.

Atlas Brew Works is turning eight years old! Celebrate the anniversary on Saturday, October 16 at the Ivy City taproom location (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) with games, a DJ, food from Andy’s Pizza, and beer floats from JarabeDC. Atlas is also releasing an anniversary beer called Mayor for Life, which balances sweet and sour. Feel like making a mess? Here’s the schedule of people you can throw pie at for $1 per toss. Each $15 ticket includes your first beer, and the event runs from 1 to 5 PM.

Local gin distillery Green Hat (1824 Fenwick St., NE) is celebrating its ninth anniversary on Saturday, October 16. Each $30 ticket gets you a cocktail, a custom Green Hat glass, a guided tasting, and a tour of the facility. Food and seasonal cocktails will also be served. Stop by between noon and 8 PM.

Cookies By Drew is hosting a delicious pop-up at Union Market (1309 5th St., NE) on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17. Her menu features funfetti, Oreo, s’mores, and M&M Nutella flavors. Cookies are available starting at 11 AM, and make sure to stop by before they run out!

Drag brunch is back at Officina (1120 Maine Ave., SW)! Mama Naytch, Logan Stone, Indians Bones, and Nubia Love Jackson will all perform at the Wharf restaurant on Sunday, October 17 from 1 to 2:30 PM. Reservations are required, and diners get a $55 two-course brunch.