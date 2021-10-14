It’s Going to Be 80 Degrees. Here Are Five Ways to Pretend It’s Still Summer.

Washington is on track to top 80 degrees both today and tomorrow, which, yes, is a little annoying now that we’re supposed to be firmly into pumpkin-spice and autumnal-gourd season. But why not make the most of this last (hopefully) gasp of summer? Here are five ways to enjoy the balmy temps before things turn cooler next week.

Hit the river

Grab some friends and rent a picnic boat at the Wharf, or if you’re looking for a bit more action, head to the Key Bridge Boathouse in Georgetown and take a kayak or stand-up paddle board out on the Potomac.

Sip on a frozen cocktail

Take a tropical stay-cay with a spiced rum slushy served in a Coke can from Tiki TNT at the Wharf or a frozen piña colada from Union Market’s Cotton & Reed rum distillery and bar.

Eat blue crabs on the water

Crab season may be winding down, but you can still pick blue crabs at Cantler’s Riverside Inn in Annapolis. Enjoy a dozen hard shells or a tasty crab cake platter while taking in the view.

Check out an outdoor art exhibit

Take a look at the Hirshhorn’s giant outdoor art installation, Draw the Curtain, which portrays several black-and-white faces partially hidden by colorful draped curtains. There’s also a new outdoor art exhibit in Georgetown that displays the work of local artists on more than 20 double-sided banners throughout the neighborhood.

See an outdoor movie

Grab a blanket and some snacks, and head to the lawn of Gateway Park in Rosslyn for a Friday night showing of Knives Out. If you don’t want to sit on the ground, drive over to Fairfax County and watch Coco from the comfort of your car.

