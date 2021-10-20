News & Politics

People Are Making Fun of WMATA’s $21 Compensation for People on Derailed Train

The new subject of criticism emerges as passengers are already fuming over this week's delays.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Flickr user Andrew Bossi.

With passengers already fuming over this week’s service disruptions, Metro officials have further alienated customers with a bizarre attempt to make amends for one of its recent failings.

Last Tuesday, firefighters had to evacuate roughly 200 passengers from a Blue Line train after it derailed not far from the Arlington Cemetery station. According to NBC4, first responders transported one person to a local hospital. 

Now, according to NBC4’s Adam Tuss, Metro is trying to atone for this safety failure by compensating the passengers who were onboard the train when it derailed. 

How much compensation is Metro providing? A SmartTrip credit worth $21.

 

On a day that passengers are already fed up with the lengthy delays to their commutes, the early public reviews for the compensation package have been harsh. Here are the most unsparing that we found on Twitter:

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day