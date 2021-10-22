6 Virginia Wine Country Brunches Worth a Gorgeous Drive

Fall is primetime in Virginia wine country, when estates begin to harvest their grapes. (The beautiful weather doesn’t hurt, either). Here’s where to stop for brunch—all places with outdoor and socially distanced options—on your day trip from the DC area.

The Ashby Inn

692 Federal St., Paris

The scenic Ashby Inn sits within a short drive of great wineries like RdV, which offers reservation-only, private tastings. If you don’t feel like traveling, the wine list at Ashby boasts plenty of local bottles. Snag a table on the patio overlooking the green hills, or in the atmospheric 19th century inn. The seasonal brunch menu is filled with dishes like roasted heritage pork belly with grits and cider gastrique, or a smoked salmon Benedict. Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM; reservations required.

Bistro at Goodstone

36205 Snake Hill Rd., Middleburg

The luxury resort’s bistro and conservatory are open to the public, though reservations are required. Chef Jan Van Haute’s a la carte afternoon menu boasts a lovely mix of soups, salads, and French fare such as escargots, foie gras terrine, and dover sole. Breakfast brings classics like benedicts and pancakes. There are also picnic-style items should you want to take a meal to-go. On a nice day, pick a table on the terrace. Daily breakfast 8 to 10 AM and lunch 11:30 to 1:30 PM; reservations required.

Field & Main

8369 W Main St., Marshall, VA

Ashby Inn vets Neal and Star Wavra restored this gorgeous Federal-era house in Marshall, which offers private outdoor cabins for parties of two-to-six. Chef Neal’s weekend lunch menu changes often and leans comforting—think a wagyu smash burger or shrimp n’ grits. You can also order to-go items online for an outdoor picnic. The town of Marshall is itself a fun foodie destination, with Red Truck Bakery, which offers walk-in and pick-up service; locavore market Gentle Harvest; the Whole Ox butcher, and more. Lunch served Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Harriman’s Virginia Piedmont Grill

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg

The restaurant anchoring the luxe Salamander Resort features a family-style Sunday brunch ($75 per person, $25 for kids 12 and under). Chef Bill Welch, who arrived from Georgia’s Sea Island Resort, kicks off the spread with warm pastries and miniature avocado toasts before a parade of brunch dishes: local-apple French toast, pumpkin-spice pancakes, and more. Sundays only.

Hunter’s Head Tavern

9048 John S. Mosby Hwy, Upperville

This English-style tavern from the owners of nearby Ayrshire Farm mixes local ingredients with British traditions. Fall weather brings a mix of neighborhood huntsmen and vineyard-hoppers to the 60-seat garden patio, while a table in the converted 18th-century log cabin is the place to dig into bangers and mash, fish and chips, or a fabulous French dip accompanied by Newcastle on draft. Keep your eye on the chalkboard for seasonal specials. Open daily at 11:30 AM.

The Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek

43285 Spinks Ferry Rd., Leesburg

You don’t need to pick between a vineyard and brunch destination at this lovely winery, which offers refined menus in its tasting room and on its garden patios. Sunday brunch can be ordered a la carte or as a four-course tasting paired with wines for $65 per person. Upscale plates are all wine-friendly, whether you’re nibbling on cheese and chacuterie boards with homemade focaccia or digging into a crabcake Benedict or beef short rib over polenta. Sunday brunch starting at 11 AM.

