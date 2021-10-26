Dupont Circle’s Famous 17th Street High Heel Race Is Back. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Dupont Circle’s legendary 17th Street High Heel Race will return on Tuesday after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and thousands of spectators are expected to show up and cheer on drag performers dressed in extravagant costumes as they race down 17th Street tonight. The 10-minute race will begin at 9 PM, and will cover three blocks.

There will also be a parade before the event, starting at 6:30 PM. Like other major events that happen in the area, there will be some road closures and parking restrictions that you should be aware of. Here are the streets that will be closed on Tuesday.

These streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 PM to 11 PM:

17th Street, from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

P Street between 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

S Street between New Hampshire Avenue and 17th Street NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 PM to 11 PM”

17th Street, from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

P Street, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Q Street, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

R Street, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Corcoran Street, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street, from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Riggs Places, from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

