Julia Child’s former DC home—where the famous chef lived while working on Mastering the Art of French Cooking—hit the market this week for $3,500,000.

The 19th century clapboard house, located on Olive Street in Georgetown, currently belongs to Rory Veevers-Carter, a software entrepreneur who bought it in 2015 for $935,000. Though he originally intended to live in the home once he finished a massive, top-to-bottom renovation, he told Washingtonian in June that his plans had changed due to personal circumstances. At the time, he wasn’t sure whether he would sell or rent it.

While the house retains its historic facade, Veevers-Carter gave its interiors a modern revamp, with a custom floating staircase and a kitchen featuring Viking appliances, a spacious island, and temperature-controlled wine storage. The rear of the house includes a wall of windows—upgraded with new glass by Veevers-Carter—but originally installed as part of a 1970s renovation by prominent architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen.

Julia Child and her husband Paul lived in the house from 1948 to 1961, nicknaming it the Little Jewel. Before Veevers-Carter bought it, the place had been run down by a series of renters, including Georgetown students. It was in such rough shape that Veevers-Carter said his construction crew feared it could collapse. He declined to say how much he spent on the remodel. He has documented the process on Instagram.

