See How Washington Bigwigs Dressed Up for Halloween

The White House Halloween party may have been cancelled this year, but Washington’s bold-faced names showed up in the costume department. Here are some highlights:

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s newborn twins won Halloween with their infrastructure-themed traffic cone outfits:

Who knew infrastructure would be all the rage? Governor Larry Hogan’s dogs got in on the theme too.

Anna and Chessie are begging Congress to address America’s crumbling infrastructure, and Maryland’s first dogs know that it can’t be solved by one party alone. It’s been long enough—Congress must listen to the will of the people and pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. pic.twitter.com/OmCxkfJuvL — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2021

Another hot costume: Ted Lasso. Here’s Jake Tapper handing out Skittles to trick-or-treaters…

Hope you all are having a sweet and fun Halloween pic.twitter.com/IfaBWYi3Fg — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2021

And Mitt Romney handing out biscuits to Kyrsten Sinema…

Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Senator Thom Tillis went meta with his dogs.

US Senator Thom Tillis gets his dogs Theo, dressed as US Senator Kirsten Sinema, and Mitch, dressed as US Senator Mitch McConnell, ready for the Annual Congressional Dog Costume Parade on Capitol Hill ahead of the Halloween holiday. #halloweencostume #do… https://t.co/T2ekQAdbLP pic.twitter.com/OcAai0fOHe — Jim Watson (@JimWatson_AFP) October 28, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dressed as a Ghostbuster.

Today was our 4th Annual Community Halloween event and I finally got out of my last-minute cat ears rut! A little one did try to trick us out of some sweets though 👻🍬 pic.twitter.com/VdnBzUMiNt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 30, 2021

Kirsten Gillibrand was Cruella De Vil, and her dog a dragon.

Maple loves Halloween so much, she just had to wear all of her costumes today. So look out tonight for Cruella De Vil and a very scary dragon! pic.twitter.com/dBTwd6Ae0y — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 31, 2021

Lauren Oshie was Regina George from Mean Girls (complete with her own “burn book”) while her husband, Caps star T.J. Oshie, was her “cool mom.”

The Oshie’s Halloween costumes. A lot going on here, but you can see T.J. Is indeed in a walking boot. (🎥 @ lauren.oshie) #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/13xPQoJGDR — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) October 31, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping understood the assignment.

This year our costume was an obvious one. #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/EPfDJshCGp — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) November 1, 2021

