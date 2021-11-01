Día de los Muertos, the Congressional Football Game, and “RENT” the Musical: Things to Do in DC, November 1-3

Hey y’all!

We’ve got a Día de los Muertos festival, the Congressional Football Game, and RENT the musical at Signature Theatre.

Be prepared to be amazed and moved by Signature Theatre’s production of RENT this year.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Day of the Dead: The National Portrait Gallery will host an outdoor festival filled with art and music to celebrate Día de los Muertos. Learn more the history and mythology behind the Mexican holiday while joining others in creating a community altar. During the event, local artists Omar Garcia, MasPaz, and Guache will project a two-hour long live digital painting on the side of the museum to honor DC’s Latinx community. Monday 11/1 from 6:30 PM-8:30 PM; Free, learn more here.

A patriotic tribute: The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va. honors American veterans with a collection of large-scale watercolor portraits that depicts military veterans of diverse backgrounds. “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” painted by internationally renowned artist Mary Whyte, is a culmination of a seven-year effort to deliver a real-life tribute to veterans across the United States. Monday 11/1 through July 2022; Free, learn more here.

District sleuthing: Embark on a self-guided tour of the National Mall and solve brain-teasing puzzles about the museums, monuments, and other landmarks. Participants are encouraged to take their time immersing themselves in the sights and sounds of the area and will be only timed on travel and puzzles. Monday 11/1 from 10 AM-10 PM; $19.99-$34.99, buy tickets.

A food-filled celebration: The Lebanese Taverna Market is celebrating their 30 year anniversary with a series of food tasting events at their Arlington location. Today’s menu includes Pacari chocolate and wine. Throughout the week, customers can try grape leaves, kibbeh, and Armenian cake. Monday 11/1 through Thursday 11/4 from 4 PM-7 PM; learn more here.

La Vie Bohème: After a 600-day pandemic closure, Signature Theatre is returning to live performances with the Tony Award-winning musical RENT. Hear the timeless “Seasons of Love” on the Arlington stage in this “La Bohème”-inspired rock musical. Tuesday 11/2 through January 2022 (show times vary); $40-$96, buy tickets here.

All that glitters is gold: Hear Andy Cohen, executive producer and host of the highly-rated “The Real Housewives” franchise, talk about his new book, Glitter Every Day, at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. Cohen gives readers a laugh and a pep talk by sharing quotes from the women that have shaped his life, such as the Real Housewives, Madonna, and his mom. Tuesday 11/2 at 7 PM; $32-$35, buy tickets here.

Paris on the Potomac: Lights of Paris, a new exhibit at Georgetown’s Strongin/Collection art gallery, will showcase the wonders of the French capital. The exhibit will feature art created by Simonida Perica Uth that captures the sights of a city she says she “cannot stop painting.” French Cultural Attaché Denis Quenelle and Georgetown Professor Ori Z. Soltes will also give remarks at the opening reception Wednesday evening. Wednesday 11/3 through Thursday 12/9; Free, learn more here.

Political pigskin: A bipartisan team of current and former members of Congress will face off against Capitol Hill Police in a friendly game of football at Audi Field in Buzzard Point. It’s the 12th annual iteration of this charity event, with proceeds going toward three organizations: the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, Advantage 4 Kids and Our Military Kids. Wednesday 11/3 at 7 PM; $10, buy tickets here.

Art from the past meets the present: The National Museum of Women in the Arts will host a virtual lecture with Deborah Gaston, the museum’s director of education and interpretation, about how family, power, and social values exist in the historical art and piece from the present. Gaston will examine Neoclassical painter Angelica Kauffman’s “The Family of Earl Gower” and Sonya Clark’s “Hair Wreath.” Wednesday 11/3 from 5:30 PM-6:45 PM; $12-$20, buy tickets here.

A DC native’s retrospective: Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful is a look back at the artwork and story of the titular woman, who grew up in Logan Circle and went on to achieve historic accomplishments. Thomas was the first art department graduate at Howard University and the first Black woman given a solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art. The reflection is now on show at the Phillips Collection. Through January 2022; Free-$16, buy tickets here.

I miss Halloween already.

That’s all for today! Drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to let me know what you’re up to.

