Photos: Award-Winning Wildlife Photography from a New Natural History Museum Exhibit

The National Museum of Natural History will showcase several award-winning photographs of rarely seen animal behaviors in a photo exhibition, titled “Unforgettable Behavior: Wildlife Photographer of the Year.”

The exhibition, which opens on Wednesday, is a specially curated photography show from the Natural History Museum in London. It features 38 images from past Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitions. From a flock of birds rummaging through a trash pile for food to mountain gorilla holding her babies after an attack, each photo is meant to tell a unique story about our changing environment and human-animal interactions.

Here are some of the photos that will be included in the exhibit:

