Photos: Award-Winning Wildlife Photography from a New Natural History Museum Exhibit

The exhibition, which opens on Wednesday, is a specially curated photography show from the Natural History Museum in London. It features 38 images from past Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitions. From a flock of birds rummaging through a trash pile for food to mountain gorilla holding her babies after an attack, each photo is meant to tell a unique story about our changing environment and human-animal interactions.
Here are some of the photos that will be included in the exhibit:
Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter
Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.