On This National Sandwich Day, We Remember Our Fallen Heroes

Today is National Sandwich Day, the day we grieve for the sandwiches that have left us.

The Tony Wood from Glen’s Garden Market

Smoked turkey, roast beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, pickles, spicy mustard, and mayo on sourdough. To weep is to make less the depth of grief.

The Andrea’s Delight from DGS

It had corned beef, Swiss, cole slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. Nothing gold can stay.

The fried fish sandwich at Eamonn’s A Dublin Chipper

This delicacy topped Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert’s list of favorite fried fish sandos. From the days of old there is no permanence.

The Spiced Baby Goat Sandwich from G by Mike Isabella

Long before his empire fell apart, Mike Isabella was responsible for this sublime creation. The loss which is unknown is no loss at all.

The lemongrass beef bánh mì from Song Que

Us the most fleeting of all. Just once, everything, only for once. Once and no more.

Anything from Woodward Takeout Food (aka WTF)

Above, the fried chicken and bacon biscuit. When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.

The Baltimore dog from Johnny’s Half Shell

A hot dog is a sandwich. O that we had spent but one day in this world thoroughly well!