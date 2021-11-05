The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

Maryland

Sold by: Monica Turner, a doctor and ex-wife of boxer Mike Tyson.

Listed: $5,250,000.

Sold: $4,575,000.

Days on market: 99.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Villa.

Bragging points: Nearly 19,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, 11 baths, a pool, and a sport court.

Bought by: Adam Kushner, editor of the Washington Post Outlook section, and Maria Simon, managing partner of Geller Law Group.

Listed: $2,395,000.

Sold: $2,280,000.

Days on market: 12.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: More than 9,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, eight baths, two home offices, and a terraced patio.

DC

Sold by: Patrick Steel, CEO of Politico, and Lee Satterfield, president of the nonprofit diplomacy center Meridian.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,500,000.

Days on market: 3.

Where: Kent.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 7,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, seven baths, and four fireplaces.

Bought by: Ben Olsen, president of the Washington Spirit.

Listed: $1,575,000.

Sold: $1,949,300.

Days on market: 6.

Where: 16th Street Heights.

Style: American foursquare.

Bragging points: Built in 1914 but fully renovated, with five bedrooms and baths and a backyard.

Sold by: Kristen Welker, chief White House correspondent for NBC News.

Listed: $1,575,000.

Sold: $1,500,000.

Days on market: 26.

Where: Shaw.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and baths, an open floor plan, and parking for two cars.

Bought by: Tammy Baldwin, US senator from Wisconsin.

Listed: $1,325,000.

Sold: $1,310,000.

Days on market: 108.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A three-bedroom, three-bath top-floor unit, with a private roof deck.

Virginia

Bought by: David Ogden, partner at WilmerHale, and Anne Harkavy, chief of staff in the Office of Personnel Management.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,120,000.

Days on market: 96.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Modern farmhouse.

Bragging points: New construction, with nearly 6,000 square feet, six bedrooms, eight baths, a wine room, and an elevator.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit.

This article appears in the November 2021 issue of Washingtonian.