Good News for DC Travelers: More Security Lanes at DCA, Progress on Dulles Metro Station

The development at DCA comes as the US eases travel restrictions and before holiday travel begins.

Photo by Acroterion, via Wikimedia Commons

Reagan National Airport will open two new security halls Tuesday, November 9. The expansion will not only add two new 50,000-square-foot screening areas for terminals B and C, but will now mean the entire B and C concourses will be behind security and accessible only to ticketed passengers, allowing more room for screened passengers to wait for their flights. Security for Terminal A will remain the same. 

The streamlined security areas launch right before the typical holiday surge in travel. And while DCA only has international flights to and from a few airports in Canada and the Caribbean, there’s an expected surge there, too, now that the US is allowing in visitors from 33 countries (with proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid test).

In another local airport development: Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said last week that there has been “substantial completion” in Phase 2 of the project to build the Metrorail Silver Line that would allow people to travel by Metro to Dulles International Airport. No word yet on when it will open.

 

