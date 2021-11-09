These DC-Area Restaurants Are Selling Uncooked Turkeys For Thanksgiving

Skip the grocery store and order your uncooked turkey from a DC-area restaurant this Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 25). Bonus: most offer plenty of pre-made sides and pies too. Just remember to plan ahead—pre-order deadlines are quickly approaching, and there’s already a turkey shortage.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., #150, Fairfax

Michael Schlow’s Italian restaurants have a $200 package for four that includes a free-range, seasoned half-turkey (7-pounds), plus roasted butternut squash soup, salad, gravy, traditional sides, and a pumpkin pie from pastry chef Alex Levin. Discounted wines are available as add-ons. Order by Thursday, November 18, for pick up on Wednesday, November 24 from noon to 4 PM.

Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill whiskey bar and restaurant is offering a $200 Thanksgiving package that includes a 12-15 pound brined turkey, classic sides (stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce), biscuits, gravy, and pecan pie. The best part? The deal includes a 25-ounce “barrel of booze” filled with your choice of old-fashioned, Manhattan, boulevardier, milk punch, or negroni. Keep the barrel and get it refilled for $50. Email matt@barreldc.com by 6 PM on Wednesday, November 17 to order for pickup on Wednesday, November 24.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW

The upscale Italian destination in CityCenterDC is offering 8-10 pound cider-brined organic turkeys ($9 per pound), cleaned and oven-ready with twine and baking pan included. Alternatively, opt for a trussed whole roast chicken for two ($22). Sides for four include pumpkin raviolini, spiced cranberry jam, and mushroom farro. Antipasti platters, whole housemade pies, wine packages, and batched negronis are also available. Order by Friday, November 19 for pickup on Wednesday November 24 from 4 to 7:30 PM and Thanksgiving day from 10 AM to 1 PM.

BlackSalt

4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW

The Palisades seafood restaurant and market is supplying plain or brined turkeys from Pennsylvania’s Jaindl Turkey Farms. The latter are also rubbed with seasonings and herbs and trussed. The antibiotic- and hormone-free birds are available in various sizes from 11 to 19 pounds and range in price from $99-$160 (not-brined) to $130-$210 (brined). Contact the market directly for availability of turkeys larger than 20 pounds. Add-ons include everything from mini crab cakes to Chincoteague oyster stuffing to Kentucky derby pie. Order online by Saturday, November 20 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24.

Et Voila!

5120 MacArthur Blvd., NW

Amish Pennsylvania-raised all-natural heritage bronze turkeys are available cooked or uncooked at this Palisades Belgian restaurant. The latter come brined, buttered, and rubbed with chef Claudio Pirollo’s special spice blend. A $270 package meal serving up to eight comes with cranberry sauce, a baguette, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and three more sides. Caramelized pecan tarts and profiteroles are also available. Order online or by calling 202-237-2300 before Thursday, November 18 for pick-up on Thanksgiving day.

Hummingbird

220 S. Union St, Alexandria

If you don’t want an entire turkey, this Alexandria restaurant is offering brined bone-in turkey breast meals that feed up to four. The Thanksgiving package—$175—includes mashed potatoes, caramelized-onion-and-sausage cornbread stuffing, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, gravy, pumpkin pie, and a bottle of red or white wine. Order online by Monday, November 22 at 6 PM for pick-up on Tuesday, November 23 from 4 to 7 PM or Wednesday, November 24 from noon to 5 PM.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

The group behind Founding Farmers and its something-for-everyone sister restaurants is offering a full Thanksgiving feast for four. The $200 meal includes a ready-to-roast whole turkey and six classic sides (from cornbread stuffing to mashed potatoes) plus a choice of bread, starter, and pie. Add on plenty of extras, including brunch and booze kits. Order by noon on Friday, November 19 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24 at Founding Farmers’ four locations, Farmers & Distillers, or Farmers Fishers Bakers.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s pickup and delivery service is offering all-natural, grass-fed, free-range turkeys from Pennsylvania farm Earth N Eats. A 13-15 pound bird is $115 and a 16-18 pound turkey goes for $145. Brining kits and poultry rubs ($12 each) are also available. Add on fresh produce, pre-made sides, batched cocktails, pies, and more. Order online for pickup and delivery from Monday, November 22 to Wednesday, November 24.

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW; 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Nick Stefanelli’s Italian places are offering 12-14 pound farm-raised turkeys that are brined, herb-stuffed, trussed, and ready to cook for $95. The long list of add-ons includes sweet potato gnudi, seafood salad, focaccia, and black-truffle stuffing. There’s also pumpkin pie or tiramisu cake for dessert. Order online by 8 PM on Thursday, November 18 for pick-up at the Wharf or Georgetown locations on Wednesday, November 24 or Thanksgiving day from noon to 2 PM.

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St., NE; 2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington

The Italian hotspot’s to-go bottega is selling two varieties of heritage birds, including some from Pennsylvania Amish farms. Four sizes are available, from 12-24 pounds, ranging in price from $85 to $145. For more budget-friendly options, get a 10-16 pound fresh Prestage turkey ($45-85) or frozen Jennie-O turkey ($50-90). Batched cocktails and cannoli kits are also available. Order online by November 16 for pick-up at the Union Market or Shirlington locations on November 18, 20, and 21.

