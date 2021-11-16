DC’s Indoor Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted Next Monday

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this morning that the city will lift the current indoor mask mandate on Monday, November 22. Bowser says that coronavirus vaccines are working, and they are preventing people from getting severely ill and dying from Covid.

According to DC Health, almost 80 percent of DC residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 100 percent of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the city last week occurred in unvaccinated people.

Locals will not be totally free from mask rules: Everyone still has to wear masks on public transportation; inside schools, childcare facilities, and libraries; at places where large groups of people live; and in city government buildings where there’s direct interaction between employees and the public.

Also, any private business may impose a mask requirement if they wish to do so.

