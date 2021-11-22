The Nutcracker, an ABBA-Inspired Dance Party, and a Sherlock Holmes Audio Mystery Adventure: Things to Do in DC, November 22-24

Hey y’all!

We’ve got the Nutcracker at Kennedy Center, an ABBA-inspired dance party, and an audio mystery adventure.

It is definitely not too early to start enjoying holiday-themed shows, especially when it’s a classic like ‘The Nutcracker.’

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Mammoth musical: Catch “A Strange Loop” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Penn Quarter, starting today. The story follows a Black queer writer working a job he hates while writing his first musical, which… isn’t too different from playwright Michael R. Jackson’s reality while working on the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. Monday 11/22 through January 2022 (show times vary); $20-$101, buy tickets here.

Digital detective: Get your detective cap to follow along with Sherlock Holmes on this audio mystery from Capitol Hill theatre group We Happy Few. There are two Holmes adventures to choose from that come with mail-out materials to let you be a Watson to help crack the case. Monday 11/22 through Friday, 12/31; $30-$32; buy tickets here.

Grinch IRL: There are few holiday figures as iconic as the Grinch, so come see him live at the National Theatre’s rendition of “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” this year. You’re likely going to watch the classic Grinch cartoon special this year, so enhance the experience by seeing the record-breaking musical as well. Tuesday 11/23 through Sunday 12/5 (show times vary); $50-$110, buy tickets here.

Jazzy Holiday: Celebrate the holidays in style at this Hillwood Estate event. Inspired by its exhibition on Marjorie Merriweather Post, spend an evening traveling back to the roaring 20’s, complete with Christmas trees and decor throughout the estate. Tuesday 11/23 through January 2022 from 10 AM-5 PM; Free-$15, buy tickets here.

The Nutcracker, but Miami style: Miami City Ballet will perform a version of “The Nutcracker” not seen at the Kennedy Center in over 10 years: one inspired by Miami itself, with tropical costumes and sets designed by Cuban-American artists. Still true to George Balanchine’s classic work, there’s nothing wrong with a fresh take. Wednesday 11/24 through Sunday 11/28 (show times vary); $49-$209, buy tickets here.

Ice Wharf: The city’s only over-water ice rink opens at The Wharf on Wednesday. You can rent skates or BYO, and glide around the ice with views of the monuments and waterfront. Check the schedule for daily and holiday hours. Wednesday 11/24 through February 2022; $14-$18, learn more here.

Disco & dancing: Are you looking for an excuse to wild out right before Thanksgiving? Well, all you dancing queens are invited to an ABBA-inspired dance party at the 9:30 Club. From the group’s classics like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen,” to newer hits like “Don’t Shut Me Down” from their recent album Voyage, many of your favorites songs are surely to be played. Wednesday 11/24 at 9 PM; $17, buy tickets here.

Guy Fieri watch party: Celeb (kinda) alert! Local mixologist Gina Chersevani is featured on this week’s episode of the competition show “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and she’s hosting a “PJ’s & Palomas Watch Party” at Last Call. Come out for the drink specials, like the $7 Milagro Paloma. And if you can’t make it, tune in to Chersevani’s Instagram livestream on her account @mixtressdc, which will feature special guests: “Top Chef” star Jen Carroll and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett. Wednesday 11/24 at 9 PM.

Seeing Art: Local artist Simone Agoussoye is displaying a never-before-seen collection at Southeast DC’s THEARC. Titled “I Know You See Me,” the paintings are about seeing and living life as a Black woman. This is Agoussoye’s first solo exhibition since the start of the pandemic. Through Friday 11/26 from 8 AM-10 PM; Free, register here.

Season’s Greetings: The 17th annual Downtown Holiday Market is now open! More than 70 vendors will be available to shop on a rotating basis. Plus, there will be a different lineup of live music every week, and a bunch of food and drink options to keep you warm and full while you’re shopping. Through Thursday 12/23 from 12 PM-8 PM; Free, learn more here.

That’s all for now! Drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com and let me know what you’re up to.