Where to Get Hanukkah Meals and Treats Around DC

Astro Doughnuts

1308 G St., NW & 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church & 1819 7th St., NW

The local doughnut shop is bringing back its popular $29 themed holiday box with a dozen mini treats: four jelly doughnuts, two creme brulee, three Hanukkah cookie doughnuts, and three vanilla with sprinkles. The box is available for pickup and delivery from November 27 through December 15, and the collection will be at all three locations.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE & 675 I St., NW & 1201 K St., NW

Order a la carte menu items to build your own Hanukkah dinner from chef Matt Baker’s boutique cafe and market. Choose a la carte holiday staples like matzo ball soup, latkes, and brisket. Or grab the whole package, which serves 4 to 6 people. Order for pickup between November 28 and December 8.

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW

The self-proclaimed “Jew-ish” deli is serving a $30 latke platter, which comes with sour cream and apple jam. Diners can add half a pound of smoked salmon for $20, or six raspberry-guava filled doughnuts for $20. Stuck with leftover latkes? You can recreate one of CYM’s tasty breakfast sandwiches at home with eggs, cheese, a latke, and avocado. Pre-order now; pickup is available from the Park View location starting November 28.

Equinox Restaurant

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a $49 three-course dinner at chef Todd Gray’s upscale American restaurant. Each course has a plant-based option like potato latkes, mushroom bolognese, and apple pie fritters alongside omnivorous items. Other options include spiced pear compote with chive creme fresh, pan-roasted chicken, and honey vanilla ice cream. The meal is available for dine-in and takeout from November 28 through December 6.

Fare Well and Sticky Fingers

406 H St., NE & 1370 Park Rd., NW

Pick up an $8 vegan challah from both of Doran Peterson’s bakeries, or grab vegan dreidel cake pops (three for $12) from Sticky Fingers. Both treats are available for pickup.

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, MD, VA

Mix and match starters, proteins, sides, and sweets for a custom feast from the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s home catering/delivery operation. Menu items include matzo ball soup, latkes, whitefish dip, brisket, chicken, brussels sprouts, potato kugel, challah, apple bread, and macaroons. There are also a bunch of kosher wines and ciders to add to your order. Pickup and delivery are available from November 27 through December 8.

Occasions Catering

655 Taylor St., NE

Choose a $135 packaged dinner or make a DIY feast with a la carte items from the local catering company. They’re offering twists on holiday staples like broccoli or carrot latkes, Tuscan Jewish fried chicken bites, pesto brioche twists, and more. Orders are available for pickup and delivery from November 29 through December 6.

Rose’s at Home

715 8th St., SE

Get a special holiday package from Aaron Silverman’s Capitol Hill at-home catering spot. Priced at $50 per person, the mod-Jewish feast includes latkes, brisket lo mein, and chocolate babka. Add on Japanese fried chicken or caviar and creme fraiche for a unique twist. The Hanukkah dinner is available from December 1 through 4.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

The modern Israeli restaurant in Cleveland Park is serving an $85 (for two) four-course dinner. Executive chef Ryan Moore starts off with dips and spreads (i.e. tahina, labneh, and hummus) followed by a choice of latkes or smoked white fish. The entree is lamb tagine, and the meal ends with jelly donuts or a tart. The Hanukkah meal is available during dinner service from November 28 through December 6.

Schmaltz Brothers

The kosher food truck will be making scheduled stops from November 28 through December 6, including GWU Hillel (November 29, 6 to 8 PM), Kemp Mill Synagogue (November 30, 4:30 to 7:30 PM), and City-State Brewing (December 2, 6 to 9 PM). Get latkes served with apple butter, matzah ball soup, and sufganiyot served with honey roasted quince jam. You can pre-order online.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Get house-made latkes at the North Bethesda restaurant, whether you’re dining in or eating from home. The holiday item is available from November 28 through December 6.

Union Market

1309 5th St., NE

Union Market retailers are putting all of their best Hanukkah goodies together in one basket. Each package comes with enough to serve two ($75) with items like Harvey’s Market chopped liver, Buffalo & Bergen latkes, Neopol smoked whitefish, District Doughnut sufganiyot, and more. Pre-order to pick up on November 28 or December 3.