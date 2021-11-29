PHOTOS: The 2021 White House Holiday Decorations

Celebrating her first holiday season as First Lady, Jill Biden unveiled the 2021 White House holiday theme this morning as “Gifts from the Heart.” Biden said she was inspired by the small acts of kindness that united the American people over the past year, and throughout the pandemic, with decorations meant to reflect the things that “tie together the heart strings of our lives,” such as faith and family, the arts and learning, and public service.

More than 100 volunteers spent a full week decorating the building this year. They went through approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon and used over 78,750 holiday lights.