Even Golf-Ball-Size Hail Couldn’t Dampen This Rustic Middleburg Wedding

Giselle and Abhinav met in Florida, but moved to DC in 2018 for work. Just before they moved, Abhinav popped the question, and the pair planned a day-long wedding in Middleburg, Virginia that featured two ceremonies, a catered lunch, and a dinner reception. See the details of their big day below.

The Couple

Giselle, a clinical pharmacy oncology specialist, and Abhinav, a financial data program manager, met at the baby shower of Abhinav’s god daughter, when Giselle accompanied a friend as her plus-one. Sparks flew, and Abhinav and Giselle—who were living in Florida at the time—met up soon after for happy hour with friends before splitting off to a romantic dinner for two.

Two years later, Abhinav proposed with a backdrop of candles and Champagne, after taking Giselle out under the guise of a South Beach, Miami restaurant opening. Afterwards, they celebrated over dinner with both families, and then met up with their friends at a local bar. The next day, Abhinav surprised Giselle with a trip to the Virgin Islands for more celebrating.

The Wedding

Originally, they set their sights on a May 2020 wedding with 250 guests, but ultimately landed on a more intimate August 28 wedding that they described as “grand, elegant, romantic, and rustic,” at the Middleburg Barn in Virginia. The bride’s favorite detail was the food: a fusion of Indian and American cuisine; the groom’s was the 1989 Porsche he arrived in.

The multi-event affair included a first look, a Barat processional, a traditional Hindu ceremony, a catered lunch, a Christian ceremony (which included golf-ball-sized hail and sideways rain!), and then a reception.

The Wedding Design

The color scheme included emerald green, black, gold, and white, and the couple’s planner and florist, Glory Barbaris, they say, used local and seasonal blooms including garden roses, peonies, ranunculus, seeded eucalyptus, and garden roses. The mandap featured Japanese smilax and roses, and the arch was kept simple with just smilax. “It was truly the simple elegance, rustic chic that we envisioned and definitely was beyond our expectations,” says the bride.

For favors, the couple gifted guests “in sickness and in health” kits as a nod to the bride’s profession as a pharmacist.

Their cake included layers of red velvet, and signature drinks included the “Blushing Bride” gin and ton, and a “Bourbon Smash.”

Following the wedding day, the couple honeymooned in Cabo, Mexico.

The Details

Photographer: Hannah Bjorndal | Venue: The Middleburg Barn | Planning, design, and florals: Wildflower Hill Co. | Invitations: Custom made in India | Catering: Indaroma and GetPlated | Cake: Amphora Bakery | Hairstylist: Dare to Dream Hair | Makeup artist: Blush Away Makeup | Bride’s attire: Bridals by Natalie | Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie | Music: Black Tie Entertainment | Transportation: Bus.com | Videographer: David Salebe Films | Calligraphy: Leah Letters | Vintage furniture rentals: Bella Villa Shop

