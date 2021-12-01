News & Politics

The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments Today in a Case That Could End Roe v. Wade. Here’s How You Can Listen. 

Written by
| Published on
A pro-life demonstration outside the court in October. Photograph by Evy Mages

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Wednesday. The blockbuster case centers on a Mississippi law that effectively bans abortion after 15 weeks and will be a major test of how the court’s conservative majority will approach Roe v. Wade.

The court remains closed to the public due to Covid restrictions, but during this term it has expanded a pandemic-era program that allowed people to listen in to oral arguments. You can now listen to oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website beginning at 10 AM.

Both pro-life and pro-choice advocates gathered at the court Wednesday morning, and multiple demonstrations are planned.

