Capitol Hill Has a New Home Decor Shop With Tons of Holiday Gift Options

It's stocked with items from eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and woman-owned brands.

Written by
Published on
Photos by Lindsay Kidwell, UrbanChic Media.

A new option for shopping local this holiday season recently opened on Capitol Hill. Sanabria & Co. The Shop offers home decor and furnishings—including gifty items like beeswax candles, local honey, home fragrances, throw pillows, and blankets—curated by interior designer Melissa Sanabria.

Expect the inventory to reflect Sanabria’s aesthetic of blending new with vintage—the store is the only place in the District where you can peruse semi-antique rugs from DC online business Passerine in-person. Sanabria is also focusing on eco-friendly and cruelty-free brands (like beauty products by Poppy & Pout), and items from woman-owned companies (like houseplants and pots from Jungle & Loom, and honey and candles by Second Story Honey—whose owner keeps bees at her Capitol Hill rowhouse).

 Sanabria also plans to host workshops and trunk shows in the space, which is located at 409 East Capitol Street, Southeast.

 Take a look inside.

More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

