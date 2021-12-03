DC Flower Shop She Loves Me Is Opening Its Massive Flagship Location This Weekend

After opening a petite Capitol Hill boutique in October, She Loves Me owner Holley Simmons is now getting ready to unveil the flower shop’s massive flagship location. Situated inside mixed-used development Eckington Yards, She Loves Me Eckington opens on Sunday, December 5 with DIY flower arrangements and opportunities to expand your own floral knowledge.

Spanning 1,300 square feet, the new store is a triple threat: flower shop, classroom, and production facility for special events, delivery orders, and the smaller Capitol Hill location,

“It’s a store, but it’s almost like a flower factory,” Simmons says.”We want you to interrupt us, we want you to ask what we’re doing.”

Flower fans can put together their own arrangements at a bloom bar, where employees will guide them through the components of a bouquet: spillers (cascading greenery), fillers (textured buds), and thrillers (eye-catching blooms like peonies, roses, and tulips). Another station, located underneath a neon “I dried my best” sign, will house dry flowers by the stem.

The space will host classes on basic flower design, as well as more advanced courses on topics like foam-free centerpieces. (Private workshops are available for groups of 15 people or more.) Customers can also settle into chairs at the shop’s resource library to peruse stacks of vintage flower books and field guides on their own.

Meanwhile, a gallery will feature floral works by DC artist Elmer Calata, and those in need of some cheer can pluck a positive note off the lavender “compliment wall.” Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with light, illuminating rustic furniture and wood accents.

Customers headed to the shop on opening day can get a complimentary mini bouquet with their purchase. Floral demonstrations will occur throughout the day.

She Loves Me. 1550 Harry Thomas Way., NE, Suite 180.

