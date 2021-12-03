Your Guide to the Holiday Markets Happening Around DC

Downtown Holiday Market

F St. NW (between 7th St. and 9th St.)

DC’s beloved Downtown Holiday Market is back, transforming two blocks near Capital One Arena and Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery into an open-air market. Shop more than 70 retailers, plus enjoy food vendors and a live stage with regional performers and carolers. Admission is free.

When: Through Thursday, Dec. 23, noon to 8 PM (closed Monday, Dec. 6)

Heurich House Museum’s Christkindlmarkt

1307 New Hampshire Ave NW

This German-style market is returning for its eighth year with more than 30 local small businesses for a three-day affair. The outdoor event includes fire pits and heaters to keep attendees warm. Admission at the door starting at $13 for adults, and $2 for children under 15.

When: Friday, Dec. 3, 4 PM to 9PM; Saturday, Dec. 4, noon to 8 PM; Sunday, Dec. 5, noon to 6 PM

Tenley WinterFest in Tenleytown

4748 Wisconsin Avenue, NW (details on other locations here)

Catch a preview of select vendors at the event’s annual Winter Pop-Up Market this Friday evening and follow up for the entire market all day this Saturday. Janney Elementary School, a quick walk away, will host arts and crafts activities for kids, with some toys for sale. Admission is free.

When: Friday, Dec. 3, 5 PM to 8 PM and Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 AM to 5 PM

Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-up

9 Dupont Circle, NW

More than 60 vendors will sell pottery, paintings, jewelry, and wellness products. This year’s expanded event includes more vendors and shops on Connecticut Ave., P Street, and 17th Street. Maps will be passed out at the event. Admission is free.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, noon to 5 PM

Holiday Festival at Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St., Alexandria

The studios and galleries at Torpedo Factory Art Center are opening their doors to the public, with hot drinks from Dawn & Dusk Coffee Co., biscuit ornaments from the Alexandria Archaeology Museum, and live music. Santa and Mrs. Claus are also making an appearance before the event closes with a boat parade of lights and an encore performance from the Alexandria City High School symphony. Admission is free.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 PM to 8 PM

Artists’ Holiday Market at Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave., Arlington

Palette 22 is hosting its first-ever holiday market during its “Wine Down Wednesday.” Attendees can pick up a drink and shop on the patio from more than a dozen multimedia artists. Tarot card readers will be on hand to forecast what the new year will bring.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 5 PM to 9 PM

Victura Park Holiday Market

2700 F St NW

This two-weekend holiday market features a lineup of area artists, craftspeople, and vendors selling stocking stuffers, s’mores, and spiked cider. Space heaters will warm things up. Admission is free.

When: Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 19 (times here)

Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show at Carlyle

300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

John Carlyle Square Park is hosting more than 80 artisans, crafters, and small businesses, offering handmade jewelry, baked goods, cosmetics, and other gifts. Kids can make their own ornaments, and Christmas carolers will perform. Register here for free.

When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 AM to 4 PM

Park View Holiday Market

3400 Georgia Ave. NW

More than 60 local makers and artisans will set up shop in Hook Hall for this three-day event. Each day, a selection of different businesses will sell everything from cards, jewelry, coffee, and pottery, to candles and skincare products; view the entire lineup here. Admission is free.

When: Saturdays through Dec. 18, 10 AM to 2 PM

Holiday Market at Four Seasons Hotel

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW

As part of its 5th annual Light Up The Season event, the Four Seasons is hosting a holiday market in its courtyard. Market stalls will offer a variety of gift options and seasonal foods, while hourly “snow flurries” make great photo opportunities. A portion of proceeds will benefit Children’s National Hospital. Admission is free.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 19, (times here)

Zinnia Holiday Pop-up and Gift Market

9201 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

Zinnia, a new restaurant in Silver Spring, is hosting its first annual holiday market. Alongside holiday goodies, the restaurant is serving warm beverages with boozy options. Kids are also welcome and can join in the fun by decorating their own ornaments. Admission is free.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 24

Enchant Christmas at Capitol Riverfront

1500 South Capitol St., SE

This winter wonderland experience with locations across the country has come to DC for the first time. Navigate a maze of lights or take a spin on an illuminated ice skating trail. There’s also a holiday market, and a play area and storytime with Mrs. Claus for kids. Admission starts at $29.

When: Through Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM or 11:30 PM (details here)

The Holly Days at Eastern Market Main Street

225 7th St, SE and surrounding locations.

Eastern Market’s indoor market, and weekend outdoor and flea markets are getting into the holiday spirit. Aside from gifts, a number of the local vendors are offering holiday groceries and pre-cooked meals. Admission is free, as usual.

When: Through Friday, Dec. 31, (times here)

