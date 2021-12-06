Ice Mazes, S’mores, Cookie Decorating, and More: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/6-12/12

Hello Neighbor,

I am really excited about this week’s events, but also the possibility of snow, maybe consider hitting the slopes. Here’s a Washingtonian roundup of nearby options.

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free

The 💻 indicates an event is happening online/virtually

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening outdoors

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening indoors

A 150,000lb Ice Maze! 🧊🧊🧊 The Park at City Center will have an Ice Maze this upcoming weekend (Fri-Sun, 🆓 entry, donations encouraged, 🌲, City Center) . The colorful maze is collecting donations for the Children’s National Hospital Foundation.

Hot Cider, Spiked Hot Chocolate, & S’mores. 🍫🍎 The Victura Park Holiday Market (Fri-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, free) returns! Located at the REACH, see some of the best views of the Potomac and the Kennedy Center. Additionally, consider visiting the National Arboretum for their Procrastinator’s Holiday Market featuring family-friendly arts and crafts and holiday train rides. (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, free)

Go-Go, Gentrification, and Racial Justice. 🎧 Watch a documentary film screening of the award-winning “Go-Go City: Displacement & Protest in Washington, DC.” Afterwards, join a panel discussion by the Director Samuel George and members of the Go-Go community. (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, 14th St)

When You Give a Washingtonian a Cookie. 🍪 Get together with family and friends and reserve a table for Holiday Cookie Decorating (Fri, $20 per table, 🛋, Union Market). V olunteer to help the first Georgetown Cookie Tour (Sat, 🛋 /🌲, Georgetown). C reate gingerbread houses at the Locals Holiday Party ( Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Penn Quarter )

What Happens when a Bird Collides into a Building? 🏗🐦🌱 Collecting seeds from the bellies of birds after building strikes, Artist Andrew S. Yang grows makeshift gardens. His work poses questions about the clash between nature and culture, urban planning, and conservation. (Wed, 🆓, 💻)

A Round-Up of Embassy Events. 🇫🇷🇲🇽🇦🇷 The French Embassy will be screening the pilot episode of the award-winning show Un Village Française (Mon, 🆓, 🛋, Glover Park) . The Mexican Cultural Institute will be hosting a symposium on ‘The Shared Language of Poetry: Mexico and the United States.’ Join Friday night for a panel discussion about how contemporary Indigenous writers creatively engage with and respond to the legacies of European colonization (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Columbia Heights) . The Embassy of Argentina is hosting a reception for a new exhibit entitled ‘ 1000 Hues, Abstracting Argentine Landscapes . ’ (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont )