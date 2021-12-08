The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

Virginia

Sold by: Robert Griffin III, former player for the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team.

Listed: $2,999,990.

Sold: $2,825,000.

Days on market: 30.

Where: Leesburg.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and seven baths, on three-plus acres, with an elevator and pool.

Sold by: Richard A. Clarke, chairman of the Middle East Institute Board of Governors.

Listed: $1,699,000.

Sold: $1,625,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Townhouse.

Bragging points: An end unit with three bedrooms, five baths, and a wrap-around porch.

Sold by: Leslie Weber Hoffman, senior attorney at the Family Law & Mediation Center.

Listed: $1,100,000.

Sold: $1,102,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Haymarket.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and seven baths on a half acre, with a sunroom and new kitchen.

DC

Sold by: Laura Blumenfeld, author and Middle East analyst, and Baruch Weiss, a partner at Arnold & Porter.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,000,000.

Days on market: 29.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 4,500 square feet, with five bedrooms, six baths, and a detached studio space.

Bought by: Neda Ulaby, reporter at NPR.

Listed: $1,199,500.

Sold: $1,130,000.

Days on market: 40.

Where: Bloomingdale.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and three baths, including a one-bedroom basement rental unit.

Maryland

Bought by: Brett Haber, commentator on the Tennis Channel.

Listed: $2,785,000.

Sold: $2,612,500.

Days on market: 33.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: More than 11,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms, 11 baths, a pool, and a gym.

Bought by: David Moyse, name partner at Jezic & Moyse, and Elizabeth Haynos, an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County.

Listed: $1,835,000.

Sold: $1,835,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Kensington.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and baths on a third of an acre, with a two-car garage.w

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit.

This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.