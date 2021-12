Wreaths Across America, Rock the Rink, Cocktail Crawls, and More: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/13-12/19

โ€‹โ€‹Hello Neighbor,ย

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย

Top Picks of the Weekย

1.ย Wreaths Across America. โค๏ธ Volunteer to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Note, you must pre-register for a specific entrance gate and entrance time (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, but pre-registration required, ๐ŸŒฒ, Arlington).

2. Black Brewers Meet & Greet. ๐Ÿป Join all the Black-owned breweries (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ›‹, Waldorf) and brands in Maryland and DC for an evening of fellowship and beer.ย

3. A Cocktail Crawl. ๐Ÿน The Capitol Riverfront BID is hosting a “Toast to the Holidays” Cocktail Crawl where you can enjoy five festive holiday cocktails (Thurs, $20, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ›‹, Navy Yard).

4. Immigrant and First Generation Comedians. ๐ŸŽญ The โ€œComedy as a Second Languageโ€ has returned to Busboys and Poets which features immigrant and first-generation comedians (Thurs, $10, ๐Ÿ›‹, Takoma).ย

5. A Kwanzaa Demonstration + Black-Owned Holiday Markets. ๐ŸŽ There are two black-owned holiday markets. The Umoja Market (Sat-Sun, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ›‹, Anacostia) is hosted by Anacostia BID and Anacostia Arts Center and features a Sunday โ€˜Selfies with Santaโ€™ event. There is another Black Owned Holiday Market (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ›‹, 14th St.) hosted at The Outrage. Mahogany Books is hosting a Kwanzaa Demonstration (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, ๐Ÿ›‹, Anacostia) and book-signing of โ€˜The People Remember.โ€™ย

6. Wear Your Caps Gear to the Ice Rink. ๐Ÿ’ Come make Caps sโ€™mores, check out Washington Capitals decor at the Wharf rink, and join fellow hockey fans for Caps gear giveaways (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“ entry and $5 off skate rental if wearing Caps gear,๐ŸŒฒ, Wharf).ย

7. Mix Up Your Trivia and Bingo. ๐Ÿงฉ Head over to the Union Market area for Music Trivia (Mon, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹, Union Market) at Songbyrd or enjoy Ugly Sweater Drag Bingoย (Tues, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹, Union Market) at Red Bear Brewing, Co.ย

Everything Else This Weekย

