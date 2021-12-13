Wreaths Across America, Rock the Rink, Cocktail Crawls, and More: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/13-12/19

​​Hello Neighbor,

There’s quite a variety of events this upcoming week!

So, What Should You Do Dec. 13 – Dec 19?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top Picks of the Week

1. Wreaths Across America. ❤️ Volunteer to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Note, you must pre-register for a specific entrance gate and entrance time (Sat, 🆓 entry, but pre-registration required, 🌲, Arlington).

2. Black Brewers Meet & Greet. 🍻 Join all the Black-owned breweries (Fri, 🆓 entry, 🌲/🛋, Waldorf) and brands in Maryland and DC for an evening of fellowship and beer.

3. A Cocktail Crawl. 🍹 The Capitol Riverfront BID is hosting a “Toast to the Holidays” Cocktail Crawl where you can enjoy five festive holiday cocktails (Thurs, $20, 🌲/🛋, Navy Yard).

4. Immigrant and First Generation Comedians. 🎭 The “Comedy as a Second Language” has returned to Busboys and Poets which features immigrant and first-generation comedians (Thurs, $10, 🛋, Takoma).

5. A Kwanzaa Demonstration + Black-Owned Holiday Markets. 🎅 There are two black-owned holiday markets. The Umoja Market (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲/🛋, Anacostia) is hosted by Anacostia BID and Anacostia Arts Center and features a Sunday ‘Selfies with Santa’ event. There is another Black Owned Holiday Market (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲/🛋, 14th St.) hosted at The Outrage. Mahogany Books is hosting a Kwanzaa Demonstration (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Anacostia) and book-signing of ‘The People Remember.’

6. Wear Your Caps Gear to the Ice Rink. 🏒 Come make Caps s’mores, check out Washington Capitals decor at the Wharf rink, and join fellow hockey fans for Caps gear giveaways (Fri, 🆓 entry and $5 off skate rental if wearing Caps gear,🌲, Wharf).

7. Mix Up Your Trivia and Bingo. 🧩 Head over to the Union Market area for Music Trivia (Mon, 🆓, 🛋, Union Market) at Songbyrd or enjoy Ugly Sweater Drag Bingo (Tues, 🆓, 🛋, Union Market) at Red Bear Brewing, Co.

Everything Else This Week

