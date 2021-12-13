Wreaths Across America, Rock the Rink, Cocktail Crawls, and More: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/13-12/19

Hello Neighbor,
There’s quite a variety of events this upcoming week!
So, What Should You Do Dec. 13 – Dec 19?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top Picks of the Week
1. Wreaths Across America. ❤️ Volunteer to lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Note, you must pre-register for a specific entrance gate and entrance time (Sat, 🆓 entry, but pre-registration required, 🌲, Arlington).
2. Black Brewers Meet & Greet. 🍻 Join all the Black-owned breweries (Fri, 🆓 entry, 🌲/🛋, Waldorf) and brands in Maryland and DC for an evening of fellowship and beer.
3. A Cocktail Crawl. 🍹 The Capitol Riverfront BID is hosting a “Toast to the Holidays” Cocktail Crawl where you can enjoy five festive holiday cocktails (Thurs, $20, 🌲/🛋, Navy Yard).
4. Immigrant and First Generation Comedians. 🎭 The “Comedy as a Second Language” has returned to Busboys and Poets which features immigrant and first-generation comedians (Thurs, $10, 🛋, Takoma).
5. A Kwanzaa Demonstration + Black-Owned Holiday Markets. 🎅 There are two black-owned holiday markets. The Umoja Market (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲/🛋, Anacostia) is hosted by Anacostia BID and Anacostia Arts Center and features a Sunday ‘Selfies with Santa’ event. There is another Black Owned Holiday Market (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲/🛋, 14th St.) hosted at The Outrage. Mahogany Books is hosting a Kwanzaa Demonstration (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Anacostia) and book-signing of ‘The People Remember.’
6. Wear Your Caps Gear to the Ice Rink. 🏒 Come make Caps s’mores, check out Washington Capitals decor at the Wharf rink, and join fellow hockey fans for Caps gear giveaways (Fri, 🆓 entry and $5 off skate rental if wearing Caps gear,🌲, Wharf).
7. Mix Up Your Trivia and Bingo. 🧩 Head over to the Union Market area for Music Trivia (Mon, 🆓, 🛋, Union Market) at Songbyrd or enjoy Ugly Sweater Drag Bingo (Tues, 🆓, 🛋, Union Market) at Red Bear Brewing, Co.
Everything Else This Week
- The Japanese Art of Floral Arranagement. 💐 Make Ikebana-Inspired Floral Compositions (Sat, $88, 🛋, Union Market) at theTwelve.
- Wreaths. Wreaths. Everywhere. 🌲 Make a wreath at a seasonal wreath workshop (Sun, $85, 🛋, Eckington), a holiday farm wreath workshop (Sat, $25, 🛋, Silver Spring), and a holiday wreath workshop (Sun, $45, 🌲, Union Market). Or instead go shopping at a holiday wreath market (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Ballston).
- For the LGBTQ+ Community. 🌈 The DC Library will be screening the Common Threads (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Douglass). There is also a Gay Speed Dating (Thurs, $20, 🛋, Thomas Circle). Or enjoy a Holiday Spectrum Drag Show (Fri, 🆓 entry bring cash for tips, 🛋, Union Market).
- A Round-Up of Embassy Events. 🇶🇦🇫🇷 There’s an evening at the Opera (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Glover Park) at the Embassy of France. The Qatar America Institute for Culture is hosting an opening reception (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont Circle) for their cultural exhibits with hors d’oeuvres and mocktails (note: it’s full, but they allow walk-ins, capacity pending).
- DC is full of Foodies. 🇲🇽🥣🌶 There are two virtual cooking classes on the Jewish flavor of Slow-Cooked Stews (Thurs, $12, 💻) and the treasures of the Mexican table (Wed, $22, 💻). Or discover how to blend hot sauce (Sun, $30, 🛋, Lamond Riggs). There’s a Christmas Cookie Decorating Class (Tues, $47, 🛋, Alexandria). There’s also a workshop on how to make non-alcoholic holiday drinks (Wed, $80, 🛋, Blagden Alley).
- Punk Rock and Ronald Reagan. 🤘 Join author Kevin Mattson as he discusses the contributions of DC artists and activists to the explosion of punk rock (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋/💻, Woodbridge).
- Bad Blood, Poker Face, and Wrecking Balls. 💃🏾 There is Madonna-Gaga-Britney Dance Party (Sat, $15, 🛋, Shaw) and a Taylor vs. Miley Dance Party (Thurs, $10, 🛋, 14th St). Or, mix it up and learn how to dance Rhythm Nation (Fri, $20, 🛋/💻, Friendship Heights).
- For Those With Little Ones. 🧸 There’s a Santa’s Scavenger Hunt (Sat-onwards, 🌲, $5 per child, Arlington) and an Owl Prowl (Wed, $8, 🌲, Arlington) at the Potomac Overlook. There’s a Friends of the Arlington Library Holiday Celebration (Thurs, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Arlington) and a teen movie showing of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (Wed, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Douglass). There’s a celebration of the opening of the ‘Alif Ba Exhibition’ (Sat, $16, 🛋, Downtown) at the National Children’s Museum with a variety of activities including Arabic story time, Arabic calligraphy, and mosaic tile making.
- More Holiday Events. 🎄 In terms of holiday markets, there’s one at National Landing (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Arlington), one with SAMASAMA at City State Brewing (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Edgewood), and a Last Minute Market at Brookland Arts Walk (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Brookland). There’s a lecture about Santa Claus (Tues, $13, 🛋, Georgetown) in film and about Italy’s Holiday Traditions (Wed, $25, 💻). Find yourself around those dressed up at Santa at WINTERFEST (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Union Market) or sing Non-Denominational Holiday Sing-Along (Wed, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Mt. Pleasant).
- Holidays for Your Dog. 🐕 There’s Gingerbread Doghouse Making (Thurs, $35, 🛋, North Bethesda), Puppy Paw Ornament Making (Tues, $20, 🛋, North Bethesda), and Santa photos at the Salt Line (Sun, $10/reservation, 🌲, Navy Yard).
- We Love Art. 🎨 If you visited the National Mall earlier this year, you may be interested in listening to this artist talk about In America: Remember (Tues, 🆓, 💻). There’s also a talk from African American art collectors, Larry and Brenda Thompson (Tues, 🆓, 🛋/💻, Dupont) and about Alma Thomas (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont) at The African American History. Or learn about NFTs at the ‘New Hue’ Opening Reception (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Alexandria).
- Recruiting Visitor Information Volunteers. 🤝 The African American History and Culture Museum is hosting a virtual open house for volunteers (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
Thanks for reading and let me know what you think of this newsletter,
Jade Womack (@clockoutdc)