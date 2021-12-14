This Four Seasons Hotel Wedding Featured A Sparkler-Filled “Mini-Cake Parade”

Jennifer and Adam married November 7, 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC. Their wedding was originally featured in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

After meeting online, Jennifer and Adam were wrapping up their first date at Brickside in Bethesda when they discovered they were headed to the same destination: the building where they both lived—he on the sixth floor and she on the fourth. Nearly two years later, Adam proposed on Labor Day weekend while the pair were visiting Jennifer’s family.

They exchanged vows the following fall in the presence of 32 guests in the Four Seasons courtyard garden. The wedding day coincided with Joe Biden becoming President-elect: “It was a celebratory day for so many people, including us!” says Jennifer. As the announcement came, the couple decided to document the historic moment by heading to Black Lives Matter Plaza for their wedding portraits. There, they danced their first dance amid a gathering of elated residents. Back at the reception, the ballroom evoked romantic garden vibes, with tables set under a pergola, candlelit lanterns, and flowers in shades of dusty rose. Each guest enjoyed a personal mini cheeseboard, and after the newlyweds cut their cake, servers flooded the ballroom with mini wedding cakes with sparklers for each guest in a surprise “cake parade.”

Photographs by Astrid Photography

The Details

Planning and design: Sandi Hoffman Special Events • Florist: Victoria Clausen Flowers • Invitations: Sandi Hoffman • Hair and makeup: KARMA by Erwin Gomez • Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier from Carine’s Bridal Atelier • Groom’s attire: Custom by Geoffrey Lewis • Music: DJ Chris Styles

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

