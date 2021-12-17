Things to Do

Holiday Messages Will Light Up National Cathedral This Weekend

Projections will cover the entire western front of the building.

The National Cathedral. Photograph by Flickr user Chris_118.

Christmas-themed light projections will illuminate the western front of Washington National Cathedral starting at 6 PM on Friday. The Yuletide display will take place each night until Sunday, December 19.

Images will be projected from the west lawn, highlighting phrases like “peace” and “joy” alongside wintry motifs. The cathedral’s entire western face will remain lit throughout the night. Visitors can catch a view of the show from Wisconsin Avenue.

In addition to the light display, the cathedral is putting on a series of Christmas concerts, available to attend in-person or stream online.

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

