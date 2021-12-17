Christmas-themed light projections will illuminate the western front of Washington National Cathedral starting at 6 PM on Friday. The Yuletide display will take place each night until Sunday, December 19.

Images will be projected from the west lawn, highlighting phrases like “peace” and “joy” alongside wintry motifs. The cathedral’s entire western face will remain lit throughout the night. Visitors can catch a view of the show from Wisconsin Avenue.

In addition to the light display, the cathedral is putting on a series of Christmas concerts, available to attend in-person or stream online.

