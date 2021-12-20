Rev up your imagination. Picture a bar made of gingerbread, icing-lined walls, candy furniture and festive decor. Imagine fantastically festive cocktails, s’mores kits and fun for all ages.

No need to dream—National Harbor is making that yuletide fantasy a reality with the Gumdrop Tavern!

National Harbor’s Waterfront is creating a walk-up Christmastime dining experience. But this isn’t your average holiday dream come true. Between limited-time drinks, Instagrammable aesthetics and snacks the whole family will love, this is an interactive stop you won’t want to miss.

See what awaits you at this winter-themed watering hole:

The Tavern

The Gumdrop Tavern stimulates all your senses, but it’s certainly a sight you won’t forget. Walls made of gingerbread; textures akin to wrapping paper with ribbons and bows; candy furniture and sugary decor—while it may not be edible, it’s an over-the-top setting perfect for this fantasy-world pop-up bar.

Drinks

If beverages are the first thing on your mind, we don’t blame you. This is a pop-up bar, after all.

Creative bartending is on full display at Gumdrop Tavern. If you’re feeling traditional, Donner Was a Mule is right up your alley—it’s a twist on a seasonal favorite with black raspberry and ginger beer in a copper mug. Rudolph’s Rita, on the other hand, is an easy way to make things merry and bright. Hints of strawberry and agave make this sugar-rimmed tequila drink one to write home about.

But there’s an alcoholic pièce de résistance: The Frosty Gingerbread. It’s a social feed worthy concoction that hits all the senses with whiskey, cinnamon, rumchata and Bailey’s, served with gingerbread crumbles.

Fear not, non-alcohol drinkers. Tasty sips await you too! Elf on a Shelf is a minty brew of lime, ginger beer and gumdrops. Kringle Kooler, on the other hand, is a sweet sparkling soda on the rocks.

And, of course, there’s always the crowd pleaser: Harbor Hot Chocolate.

See the full list of beverages, including beer and wine, with Gumdrop Tavern’s online menu.

Food

The beverages may be the focal point of Gumdrop Tavern, but what would a bar be without something to snack on?

Popcorn and holiday nuts make casual pub snacking simple, but the festivity only gets stronger from there. Christmas sugar cookies and waffles are exciting compliments to your drink of choice—and are the perfect addition to that FOMO- inducing picture for your feed.

But now, the main event: the s’mores kit. 4 sticks, 8 chocolate bars, 8 mallows and 8 crackers… it doesn’t take a mathematician to add up something that delicious.

***

This interactive pop-up bar is only available during the holiday season at National Harbor, so don’t miss your chance to see it for yourself! Gumdrop Tavern is open Thursday–Sunday from now through Sunday, January 9th. Swing by or make a VIP reservation today!