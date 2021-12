Waterskiing Santa, Meditation, and the Last Holiday Performances: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/20-12/26

A New Event Emoji: ๐Ÿ’‰ย

โ€‹โ€‹Hello Neighbor,ย

I tested positive for Covid last Thursday, and am under quarantine until the 23rd. I am feeling much better today, as the first few days I had a terrible fever, sore throat, chills, headache, and congestion. For those interested, I documented my experience on my instagram here and here, as well as my symptoms here.

I wonโ€™t be able to attend events for a while, but moving forward I included a new emojiโ€“ ๐Ÿ’‰ which indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.ย

Please be safe, and well during these unprecedented times!ย

So, What Should You Do Dec. 20-26?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

The ๐Ÿ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย

Top Picks of the Weekย

1. Get Your Last Holiday Performances In. ๐ŸŽ„ Catch the last performances of A Christmas Carol at Fordโ€™s Theatre (until the 27th, $36+, ๐Ÿ›‹ ๐Ÿ’‰, Penn Quarter) or The Nutcracker with the Washington Ballet at The Warner Theatre (until the 26th, $65+, ๐Ÿ›‹ ๐Ÿ’‰, Downtown). Thereโ€™s also some comedic holiday performances of Under The Tree with Jackie Beat (Tues, $25, ๐Ÿ›‹, Capitol Hill) and The Constituents: A Happy Holiday Hangover (Sun, $30, ๐Ÿ›‹ ๐Ÿ’‰, The Wharf). Or join the Choral Arts Chorus for A Family Christmas (Fri, $20, ๐Ÿ›‹ ๐Ÿ’‰, Kennedy Center).

2. Finish Up Your Holiday Shopping. ๐Ÿ›’ Thereโ€™s aย Queenโ€™s English Holiday Market (Tues, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Park View). Stop by the Baltimore Christmas Village (until 24th, ๐Ÿ†“ weekdays or $5 weekends, ๐ŸŒฒ, Baltimore) or the Downtown Holiday (until 23rd, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Penn Quarter) before it closes.ย

3. For those missing Zoolights. ๐Ÿผ Go to a holiday light zoofari at Roerโ€™s Zoofari which will be open Christmas Day (until Jan 2, $32 adults, ๐ŸŒฒ, Vienna).

4. Pay Your Respects on Christmas Day. โค๏ธ The Doughboy Foundation and Taps For Veterans will be having a Taps and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 4:50 p.m. at the National World War I Memorial (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Downtown).

5. Waterskiing Santa. ๐ŸŽ In its 36th year, watch a spectacular show involving waterskiing Santa and his merry crew (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“,ย ๐ŸŒฒ, Alexandria).

6. Find Some Peace before the New Year. ๐Ÿ”ฎ Attend aย Happy Hour Yoga (Wed, $25, ๐Ÿ›‹ ๐Ÿ’‰, Downtown) or attend a Meditation & Music Medicine Soundbath (Thurs, $25, ๐Ÿ›‹ ๐Ÿ’‰, Downtown).

Everything Else This Weekย

