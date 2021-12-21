Fun and Festive New Year’s Eve Takeout From DC-Area Restaurants

Bad Saint

3226 11th St., NW

The modern Filipino restaurant in Columbia Heights will be open for takeout and delivery from 5:30 to 9 PM. The weekly a la carte menu will be posted on Tuesday, December 28, and guests can order online. Look for a variety of big dishes (i.e. lechon, whole fried snapper), small shares, and fun wines.

Bantam King

501 G St., NW

Fried chicken, caviar, cake, and Champagne. What more could you need? The Chinatown ramen shop is offering a bunch of packages with some or all of the above. The full experience—including Japanese-style fried chicken and rich devil’s food cake laced with chicken fat—goes for $210, plus optional caviar. If you want a whole cake, email info@daikaya.com. All other orders can be placed online.

Chiko

Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, Bethesda, and Shirlington locations

Get a Chinese-Korean tasting for two from the trendy fast-casual spots. The menu features both chicken and lobster dumplings, half-a-cado salad, beef short ribs, spicy shrimp noodles, and chocolate cheesecake. Order the $90 package online.

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

1050 31st St., NW

Order a luxe takeout package from the glitzy Georgetown steakhouse. The $365 experience comes with a huge tomahawk steak, chimichurri, smoked trout, patatas bravas, mac and cheese, and more starters and sides to share. The meal is available through Tock

Kinship

1015 7th St., NW

Fine dining to-go—it’s a trend going into 2022. Chef Eric Ziebold’s Michelin-starred restaurant serves a takeout menu with artichoke soup, lobster and scallop carbonara, lobster French toast, and a dark chocolate torte. The package is priced at $100 per person, and you can order it on Tock.

Lebanese Taverna

Woodley Park, Arlington, Pentagon City, or Tysons locations

It’s mezza Madness! The local family-run chain is serving its annual mezza feast with a package for two, 2022 party favors, and a virtual belly dancing show (yes, that’s a thing). The package is $99, or $89 for the vegetarian version. Pick it up from the Woodley Park, Westover, Pentagon, or Tysons locations on December 31.

Lulu’s Winegarden

1940 11th St., NW

What do you need besides wine and mac and cheese? Order both from the U Street Corridor wine garden. There are five themed wine packages, each priced at $75, which come with three bottles and a side of the popular whipped hatch chile harissa feta. You can also order just the hatch green chile mac and cheese for $45, or upgrade to the $115 holiday party pack for all the goods.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St., Alexandria

The Alexandria spot is cooking up a take-and-bake menu for NYE, so you still get the delicious smells without the pressure of cooking. There are a bunch of starters, like salads and stuffed peppers, and five saucy mains, including chicken or eggplant parm, spaghetti and meatballs, and bolognese. End the meal with tiramisu and cannolis.

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

Ring in 2022 at home with a French $120 dinner for two. The Adams Morgan dining room is offering a three-course package with celery root veloute and foie gras parfait to start, followed by an entree of beef bourguignon, and dark chocolate ganache as a sweet finish.

Mita

1280 4th St., NE

Chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora are serving vegetable-forward feasts from their La Cosecha eatery. For $85 per person, dine on veggie pot pie, a wild rice dish, mashed potato gratin, brussels sprouts casserole, house-made brioche, and pumpkin cheesecake. Pickup is available from noon to 2 PM on December 30, and you can place your order on Tock.

Modena

1100 New York Ave., NW

Chef John Melfi is cooking up a swanky NYE takeout menu with mod Italian dishes like wagyu beef carpaccio, wood-fired octopus, a choice of six pastas, and dessert options like maple-bourbon budino. The four-course menu is $90 per person. Call (202) 216-9550 to place your order.

Neighborhood Provisions

Delivery in DC, MD, and VA

Mix and match hors d’oeuvres, mains, and sides to create a custom feast courtesy of Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s catering arm. Or choose the curated $60 three-course feast that comes with a variety of share plates. Pickup and delivery are available on December 30 and 31.

Rasika

633 D St., NW & 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Both the West End and Penn Quarter locations of these Indian restaurants are serving three-course takeout meals priced at $90 per person. Pick from classics like the crispy palak chaat and spiced shrimp, and high-end entrees such as lobster pulao or pork chop vindaloo. The meal ends with a three-piece dessert sampler. Call either restaurant to place your pickup order, and delivery is also available.

Rose’s at Home

Delivery in DC, MD, VA

Get Rose’s Luxury classics like pork-and-lychee salad, pasta alla vodka, crispy fried chicken, and tiramisu from chef Aaron Silverman’s home catering and delivery wing. The $125 per person package also comes with a treat for New Year’s Day morning. Place orders via Tock.

RPM Italian

650 K St., NW NW

This upscale Italian restaurant is open for takeout and delivery meals as we close out 2021. Order your favorites, like lobster fra diavolo, wagyu steaks, and chicken parm.

Smokecraft Modern BBQ

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

Build your own feast at this Arlington smokehouse. Choose from popular dishes like smoked prime rib, smoked whole duck, bourbon sweet mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese to create a custom meal. Order by December 28 for pickup on December 31 from noon to 5 PM.