DC Just Reported an Absolutely Staggering Number of New Covid Cases

DC’s count of coronavirus cases are higher than ever. After experiencing technical difficulties that delayed DC Health from updating the city’s coronavirus data, DC reported 3,763 new cases between December 17 and 19, which amounts to a daily average of 1,254 cases. This is the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began and breaks the previous record of 844 cases that was set on Friday. A day before that, it set another record at 508. Which in turn was double the 263 cases on December 16, 2020.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a press conference on Monday that the city will reinstate its indoor mask mandate until at least January 31. The mayor also emphasized that people should get tested for Covid, get vaccinated and boosted, and reconsider social events. But the surge in Omicron cases has caused shortage of Covid tests, so be sure to check out Washingtonian’s list of where to find at-home testing kits and other testing options.

Join the conversation!