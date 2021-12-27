Fireworks, John Oliver, and Greenhouses: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/27-1/2

​​Hello Neighbor,

This is a quiet holiday week for events. But if you are still in search of New Year’s Eve plans, there’s a list of parties, a list of more low-key events, and a list of restaurant festivities. Please note, though: The ongoing public health crisis has caused many in-person events to be canceled or to pivot to a virtual format.

So, What Should You Do Between December 27- January 2?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

. The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

. The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually .

. The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

indicates an event . And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top Picks of the Week

1. Haven’t figured out what bubbly to drink for the big night? 🍾 Find perfect bottles of Dazzling Sparkling Wines (Thursday, $45, 🛋💉, H St.).

2. Last Week Tonight and 2021. 🎭 Join John Oliver at one of his nine shows (Tuesday-Saturday, $80, 🛋💉, Kennedy Center).

3. Greenhouse Growing Tour. 🌱 Go behind-the-scenes of Cultivate the City and Plants Alive’s growing greenhouse space as its farmers share tips and tricks! (Sunday, $5, 🌲, Silver Spring).

4. theTwelve is Closing. 🛍 The multi-functional art gallery, meeting space, and shop closes its doors this week. Most of the store is 25 percent off this week (till Thursday, $, 🛋, Union Market).

5. Enjoy Fireworks. 🎇 Although all the First Night Alexandria events have been canceled—the fireworks show will still occur at midnight for ten minutes. Here’s a list of the best places to enjoy it (Friday, 🆓, 🌲, Alexandria).

Everything Else This Week

Thanks for reading and let me know what you think of this newsletter,

Jade Womack (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!