Fireworks, John Oliver, and Greenhouses: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/27-1/2

Happy Kwanzaa and Happy New Year!

​​Hello Neighbor,

This is a quiet holiday week for events. But if you are still in search of New Year’s Eve plans, there’s a list of parties, a list of more low-key events, and a list of restaurant festivities. Please note, though: The ongoing public health crisis has caused many in-person events to be canceled or to pivot to a virtual format.

So, What Should You Do Between December 27- January 2?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

  • The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
  • The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
  • The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
  • The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
  • And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is  free.

 

Top Picks of the Week

1. Haven’t figured out what bubbly to drink for the big night? 🍾 Find perfect bottles of Dazzling Sparkling Wines (Thursday, $45, 🛋💉, H St.). 

2. Last Week Tonight and 2021. 🎭 Join John Oliver at one of his nine shows (Tuesday-Saturday, $80, 🛋💉, Kennedy Center). 

3. Greenhouse Growing Tour. 🌱 Go behind-the-scenes of Cultivate the City and Plants Alive’s growing greenhouse space as its farmers share tips and tricks! (Sunday, $5, 🌲, Silver Spring). 

4. theTwelve is Closing. 🛍 The multi-functional art gallery, meeting space, and shop closes its doors this week. Most of the store is 25 percent off this week (till Thursday, $, 🛋, Union Market).

5. Enjoy Fireworks. 🎇 Although all the First Night Alexandria events have been canceled—the fireworks show will still occur at midnight for ten minutes. Here’s a list of the best places to enjoy it (Friday, 🆓, 🌲, Alexandria).

 

Everything Else This Week

  • She’s Free. 💃🏾 Celebrate the princess of pop at a Britney Spears dance party (Thursday, $15, 🛋💉, The Wharf).
  • Intentions and Mindfulness into 2022. 🔮 Consider this intention and meditation workshop (Sunday, 🆓, 💻) by the National Cathedral. Or a sound bath for New Year intention setting with Woo Woo Company (Friday, $25, 💻).
  • Calling all Yogis. 🧘🏻‍♀️ Bring your yoga mat to the National Building Museum (Sunday, $20, 🛋, Penn Quarter) or this restorative yoga focused on collective healing and resistance (Sunday, $25, 🛋💉, Downtown).
  • Drink Wine. 🍷 There’s an introduction to French Wine (Wednesday, $45, 🛋💉, H Street) as well as a Wine & Watercolors (Wednesday, $20, 🛋💉, Georgetown).

Thanks for reading and let me know what you think of this newsletter,

Jade Womack (@clockoutdc)

Jade Womack

Jade Womack is an energy economist by day, and an events blogger by night. She started her blog, Clockout DC, when she was moonlighting as a bartender in 2019. She grew up in Arlington, and currently lives in Adams Morgan with her dog.

