This Monet-Inspired Brunch Wedding Featured a Secret Garden Theme

Courtney and Hazem married April 3, 2021 (4-3-21) at the Willard InterContinental Washington, DC. Their wedding was originally featured in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Courtney and Hazem met through friends at Habana Village, a salsa club in Adams Morgan. There were immediate sparks. “I asked Courtney to dance, and the first thing I noticed was not only her beauty, of course, but how funny and playful she was,” says Hazem. Courtney says she instantly felt comfortable in his presence. Three years after their first date at a wine cafe in Silver Spring, Hazem proposed at the Washington Monument, after which they toasted their engagement with loved ones on the roof of the W Hotel.

Once they selected their 4-3-21 date, they planned a ceremony and afternoon tea at the Willard for seven. The Impressionist aesthetic of their “secret garden” party included watercolor tablecloths, frog-shaped salt and pepper shakers, butterfly-adorned plates, a Monet-inspired cake, and vibrant florals. Guests enjoyed sandwiches, scones, and pastries from the hotel’s afternoon-tea menu plus a few à la carte selections from its brunch service. The couple chose a three-tier almond cake with mocha buttercream, dark-chocolate ganache, and cacao nibs, as well as mini vanilla-butter cakes with lemon curd, strawberry jam, and strawberry buttercream, which doubled as favors.