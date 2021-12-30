Outdoor NYE Events, Exhibit Closings, and Football Watch Parties: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 12/30-1/2

Happy 2022!

Here are some last-minute-low-commitment ideas for this holiday weekend. If you are still in search of NYE Plans, there’s a list of parties, a list of more lowkey events, and a list of restaurant festivities.

For this week’s “What’s on our radar?,” we are highlighting Outdoor NYE Celebrations.

Please note though the ongoing public health crisis has caused many in-person events to be canceled or pivot to a virtual format.

So, What Should You Do Dec 30-Jan 2?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test .

Your Last Minute Weekend Plans

1. Baby, You’re a Firework. 🎇 Say goodbye to the Merriweather Symphony of Lights with a final walkthrough and a 7pm fireworks display (Fri, $15 per person, 🌲, Columbia). Or hold off till midnight and enjoy fireworks in Alexandria (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Alexandria).

2. Your Last Chance. 🗳 The ‘Creating Icons: How We Remember Women’s Suffrage’ exhibit at the National Museum of American History closes this weekend which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment. Additionally, the exhibit of American artist Lynda Benglis at the National Gallery of Art closes this weekend, there’s a virtual walkthrough of the exhibit online. (both until Sun, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).

3. Catch a Game. 🏈 For those looking to watch football on Sunday, consider a college football watch party (Sun, 🆓, 🛋/💉, NOMA) or an NFL Week 17 Watch Party (Sun, $100, 🛋/🌲, Navy Yard). Some other favorite spots to watch football include Lou’s City Bar or The Game Sports Pub.

4. Flow and Meditate into the New Year. 🧘🏻‍♀️ Yoga District (Fri, $30, 🛋💉/💻, 14th St.) is hosting an all level flows in their 14th St space with a virtual option available, start the class in 2020 and end it in 2021. For those looking for more virtual options, consider an intention and meditation workshop (Sun, 🆓, 💻) or a sound bath (Fri, $25, 💻).

5. A Flea Market. 🛒 3 Stars Brewing Company will be hosting a flea market (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🛋/🌲, Lamond Riggs). Maybe stop by the year-round Georgetown flea market (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Georgetown) or the Flea Market at Eastern Market (Sat/Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Eastern Market).

What Is on Our Radar: ‘ Outside NYE Celebrations’

Below are a list of some restaurants and bars hosting outdoor NYE events:

metrobar will be hosting a Midnight Train to New Year’s Party in their outdoor beer garden which will be ‘decked out with firepits, patio heaters, a heated tent, and deck heat lamps.’ For a $10 entry, you get two glasses of bubbly–one of which is a midnight toast. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Midlands Beer Gardens will be hosting a free combined Michigan Football Playoffs watch party and NYE celebration in their outdoor beer garden. According to Midlands, their entire staff was tested earlier last week in preparation for the event.

Atlas Brew Works will be having their taproom’s garage doors open and patio seating available at their Frothy New Years Eve Party . With tickets at $70, the four hour party includes bottomless drafts and select wines & cocktails.

Wunder Garten will be ‘ Celebrating NYE around the World ’ starting with Germany at 6PM in their outdoor beer garden! The event is free and at midnight, they will be having their own special ‘Wunder Garten ball drop.’

Thanks for reading!

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!