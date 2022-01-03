News & Politics

IMPORTANT: Watch Xiao Qi Ji Play in the Snow

The young panda had a terrific time during Snowmicron.

Photo courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo.
Photo courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo.

It feels increasingly less accurate to call Xiao Qi Ji DC’s Baby Panda—but the one-and-a-half-year old displayed a childlike sense of fun when he ventured out into the snow Monday. In the video below, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo resident attempts several somersaults before commando crawling/sliding down a slope in his habitat, then tries to keep the fun going with another giant panda.

Xiao Qi Ji’s first snow day was a much more chill affair. But that was almost a year ago, and like most of us, he’s probably going a little stir-crazy. Slide, Xiao Qi Ji, slide.

Video courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

