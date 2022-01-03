The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

Virginia

Sold by: Robert Stevens, former chairman and CEO of Lockheed Martin, and his wife, Michelle Stevens.

Listed: $60,000,000.

Sold: $48,000,000.

Days on market: 391.

Where: Alexandria.

Style: Federal estate.

Bragging points: The most expensive home ever sold in the DC area overlooks the Potomac and sits on 16.5 acres of George Washington’s original Mount Vernon estate. The main house has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The property also includes a guest house and carriage house.

Sold by: Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press.

Listed: $1,050,000.

Sold: $1,102,100.

Days on market: 3.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Cape Cod.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and four baths, with a large yard. (Not Todd’s primary residence.)

Maryland

Bought by: Marina Ein, president of Ein Communications, and Daniel Ein, a physician.

Listed: $2,649,000.

Sold: $2,475,000.

Days on market: 55.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Modern condo.

Bragging points: Newly renovated, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

DC

Bought by: Sam Glass, cofounder of Artis Capital.

Listed: $5,990,000.

Sold: $3,000,000.

Days on market: 29.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 4,500 square feet, with five bedrooms, six baths, and a detached studio space.

Bought by: Meredith Singer, a partner at Wiley Rein, and Daniel Singer, partner at Trombly & Singer.

Listed: $2,825,000.

Sold: $2,825,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: AU Park.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and bathrooms, with a detached garage and finished basement.

Sold by: Kara Swisher, New York Times podcast host and opinion writer.

Listed: $1,900,000.

Sold: $1,950,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Shaw.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points:Renovated, with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a rooftop deck.

Sold by: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, and Doug Emhoff, Second Gentleman.

Listed: $1,850,000.

Sold: $1,850,000.

Days on market: 180.

Where: West End.

Style: Modern condo.

Bragging points: In the Westlight, with 1,700 square feet and two bedrooms and bathrooms.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.