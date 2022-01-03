Things to Do

Sledding, Minimalism, and Dutch Cheese: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/3-1/9

Plus, dance parties!

Written by
| Published on

Feliz Día de los Reyes Magos!

​​Hello Neighbor, 

Stay warm out there! 

So, What Should You Do Jan 3 – 9?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times: 

  • The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
  • The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside
  • The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually. 
  • The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative CoVID test
  • And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is  free. 

Top Picks of the Week

1. Go sledding. 🛷 From Book Hill to Capitol Hill, here’s a list of some of the best sledding spots in the area. 

2. Kimchi Juice. 🌸 Join Julia Chon for her talk about reimagining the Philips Collection. Chon is a Washington, DC artist and muralist whose portraits redefine modern Asian femininity (Thurs, 🆓, 💻).

3. Cleanniversary. 🗑 District Clean-Ups (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Capitol Hill) will be hosting their first anniversary. Volunteer with them at Capitol Hill to collect trash. 

4. Vendor pop-up 🛍 3 Stars Brewing Co. is hosting a Local Vendor Pop-Up (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Lamond Riggs).

5. Inspiring lectures. 🧠 Learn about how the new science of body movement (Mon, 🆓, 💻) can set your mind free or minimalism (Thurs, $30, 💻). 

 

Everything Else This Week

  • Free yoga. 🧘🏻‍♀️ Outdoor Voices is hosting a free yoga class (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown).  
  • Looking for an excuse to dance? 💃🏾 Learn the K-Pop choreography to WANNABE (Fri, $20, 💻) or ($25, 💉/🛋, Friendship Heights). Or maybe dance at an ABBA-inspired (Sat, $18, 💉/🛋, Shaw) or One Direction VS Jonas Brothers Dance Party (Sat, $30, 💉/🛋, The Wharf) dance party. Or dance between songs at this Music Trivia (Wed, free, 🌲, NOMA).
  • Everyone in DC is a foodie. 🧀 Discover the wonder of Dutch Cheese (Thurs, $30, 💻). Or attend a Brewery Tour + Tasting (Sat, $20, 🛋, Ivy City). There’s also an opportunity to Wine and Watercolors: UM (Fri, $20, 🛋, Union Market).
  • Art events. 🖼 There’s a closing reception for The Vanishing Half (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Adams Morgan) at DC Arts Center. There’s a dance performance engaging Sanford Biggers’s sand-floor installation, the Moon Medicin: Mosaic Performance (Sat, 🆓, 💻) which will surely be mesmerizing. 

Your Neighbor, 

Jade Womack (@clockoutdc)

More:
Jade Womack

Jade Womack is an energy economist by day, and an events blogger by night. She started her blog, Clockout DC, when she was moonlighting as a bartender in 2019. She grew up in Arlington, and currently lives in Adams Morgan with her dog.

