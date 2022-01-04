PHOTOS: Scenes From Yesterday’s Snowstorm

The DC-area welcomed its first snowstorm of the winter season on Monday. The immediate area got between 5 to 10 inches of snow, with up to 12 inches in surrounding parts of the region. Some Washingtonians spent day hurling snowballs or playing with their pets, while others were stranded on I-95 for more than 24 hours. Regardless of what you were doing yesterday, it was still beautiful outside. Here are some photos of the snowfall we spotted on social media.
Here comes the sun! pic.twitter.com/i3CIjMqTih
— Florence Harth Carter (@floharthcarter) January 3, 2022
Arlington, VA – a few trees had some issues with the weight of the snow. pic.twitter.com/HSEEgDYSFC
— Very Much a Normal Person (@singdancesteal) January 4, 2022
First snow of 2022: Beautiful, peaceful winter scene in Rock Creek Park, Washington DC today ❄️ pic.twitter.com/xCihjdnY4K
— C on the scene (@Conthescene) January 3, 2022
— Kenneth (@KenWhitley) January 3, 2022
A good sticky snow transforms DC’s outdoor statues. #washingtondc @dcist @capitalweather @popville @thehillishome pic.twitter.com/WKoHBSU5FU
— Nicky Sundt (@NickySundt) January 4, 2022
NE DC! ❄️😍 pic.twitter.com/lS4sygzQg8
— Larisa Mănescu 😈 (@LarisaManescu) January 3, 2022
The Severn (4 different directions) in Crownsville..all pics through a window bcs it’s gusty here💨🎐🥶❄️☃️🧊 pic.twitter.com/nx1zj4k1tl
— SomewhereInTheGarden (@melissabcoad) January 3, 2022
snow in washington dc ❄️🌨 pic.twitter.com/sWi5soT63N
— ash! (@razzparks) January 3, 2022