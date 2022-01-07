Photos: Around DC on the Anniversary of the January 6 Insurrection

Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the pro-Trump “Save America” rally-turned-riot at the United States Capitol, on the day the electoral votes for President Biden were officially certified. Here’s a look at what was happening around DC yesterday:

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland)—who was trapped inside the Capitol during the insurrection—spoke at a candlelight vigil.

Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) held a press conference. At an earlier appearance outside the Capitol, Gaetz called the events of January 6 less of an “insurrection,” and more of a “fed-surrection,” insinuating a tangle of conspiracy theories that involved the FBI, a busload of “Hippies for Trump,” and a mysterious fence-cutter.

Mickie Witthoeft (right), the mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the Capitol riot, attended a vigil outside the DC Jail:

Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America, helped organize that vigil outside the jail’s Correctional Treatment Facility, where about 40 “January Sixers” reside in their own unit. About 15 people turned up for Braynard’s event—and, like at his rally last September at the Capitol, there were considerably more members of the press in attendance. Braynard took shots at “the media” and called journalists’ interest in his tiny event “mission accomplished.”