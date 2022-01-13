Jinya Is Opening Two New Ramen Shops and a Japanese Whiskey Bar in NoVa

California-based chain Jinya Ramen is getting ready to open two new locations in Northern Virginia. A 150-seat Ballston Quarter branch is set to debut in mid-February. The Mosaic District location—Jinya’s first on the East Coast back in 2016—will move to a new space in the Fairfax development, previously occupied by Cyclone Anaya.

Local franchise owner Sam Shoja says the Mosaic District ramen shop outgrew its current space. The new corner location will allow for a large semi-enclosed outdoor patio with fire-top tables and an indoor Japanese whiskey lounge. The 180-plus seat space is set to open in March.

Meanwhile Tawle, a new Middle Eastern restaurant from Michelin-starred DC dining room Maydan, will move into Jinya’s original home. Tawle is slated to open this summer.

Both new Jinya locations will have identical wide-ranging menus to the shops other branches on 14th Street in DC, Reston, and North Bethesda. Look for a variety of ramen bowls—ranging from creamy vegan to hearty tonkotsu—small plates of dumplings and bao, rice bowls, and mini tacos.

Jinya Ramen, 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 2910 District Ave., Fairfax.

