Robots, Stained-Glass Tours, and Curling: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/18-1/23

It’s Cold Out There!

So, What Should You Do Jan 18 – 23?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top Picks of the Week

1. MLK Jr + voting rights. 🗳 Enjoy a showing of “Selma” (Wed, free, 🛋/💉, Kennedy Center) or learn about the Memphis Sanitation Strike at various showings of “I Am A Man” (Wed, free, 🛋/💉, Penn Quarter). Attend a conversation with award-winning journalist Karen Gray Houston (Thurs, free, 🛋/💉, Penn Quarter), discussing her new book, “Daughter of the Boycott: Carrying on a Montgomery Family’s Civil Rights Legacy.”

2. Jewels of light. ⛪ Decode the symbolism and stylistic evolution of the National Cathedral’s stained-glass windows on this behind-the-scenes tour (Sat and Sun, $30, 🛋/💉, Cathedral Heights).

3. Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week. 🍽 Kicking off this week, enjoy $25 brunch and $40 or $50 dinner menus from restaurants all across the DMV. Here is a round-up of new destinations to try, by Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel.

4. Danger Will Robinson. 🤖 Wonder about the role of robots in the future? Hear from the maker of the RoomieBot (Thurs, free, 🛋/💉, National Mall).

5. Have you ever considered curling? 🥌 Get ready for the Olympics by practicing your stone-throwing technique at the Wharf. Spots are sold out for this week, but sign-ups open Thursday (curl on Wednesdays, free, 🌲, The Wharf) for an opportunity to curl next week!

Everything Else This Week

