February 2022: 100 Best Reasons to Love Our Fierce Food Scene

FEATURES

Javanka In Exile

All but banished from Washington after January 6, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been hiding out in a little no-frills town in South Florida. Its Trumpy mayor couldn’t be more thrilled, but the former First Kids have had a frostier welcome from another set of locals. By Bob Norman.

Bird Brother

In an excerpt from his new memoir, a former Southeast DC drug dealer recounts his transformation from hustler to one of the few Black master falconers in America. By Rodney Stotts.

An Audio Junkie’s Guide to the Best DC-Related True-Crime Podcasts

Plenty of podcasts have focused on Washington crimes both well known (the Robert Wone murder) and over­looked (the 1970s serial killer known as the Freeway Phantom). Here’s the best of the often terrifying, always tragic lot. By Ann Limpert.

100 Best Reasons to Love Our Fierce Food Scene

The restaurants, takeout joints, cocktail bars, food halls, bakeries, and—most of all—people that, against long odds, continue to make Washington a wondrous place to eat. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, and Jessica Sidman.

CAPITAL COMMENT

“Sackler” Won’t be Sacked: Why the Sackler name is still on a Smithsonian museum. By Marisa M. Kashino.

An Ex-Prosecutor Tells All: CNN’s Laura Coates tells all. By Luke Mullins.

The End of Snow Days?: The disappearing snow day. By Andrew Beaujon.

New Life For Old Photos: A trove of 1970s photos gets a new life. Photographs by Max Hirshfeld.

The Worst of Times: Jamie Raskin’s emotional account of personal and national tragedy. By Anna Spiegel.

Clip Picks: Local TikTok accounts worth your time. By Abby Vervaeke.

Big Picture: The Battle of Snomicron. By Damare Baker.

IQ

Interview: Daniel H. Pink’s new book makes the case for embracing your regrets. By Romesh Ratnesar.

History: Digging into the stories behind 16th Street’s most noteworthy locations. By Daniella Byck.

Culture: A guy who works at WTOP spent $1,000 to buy a tiny broadcast outpost from Pat Sajak. What’s next? By Mac Carey.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Your Own Private Resort: Get the privacy of an Airbnb with gourmet meals, massages, and other resort-like indulgences. By Amy Moeller.

Exercise Your Options: Five fun ways to shake up your fitness routine. By Mimi Montgomery.

The Pull of Summer Camp: Camps are hiring mental-health counselors and going back to old-fashioned fun. By Sherri Dalphonse.

HOME

Just Add Art: Ideas and inspiration for finding original—and often local—pieces. By Marisa M. Kashino and Damare Baker.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Miracle Creek novelist Angie Kim on that time she realized she hated being a lawyer. As told to William O’Sullivan.