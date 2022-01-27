Pop-Up Fishing, Half-Price Burgers, Knickerbocker Theater Disaster: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 1/27-1/30

Goodbye, January

Looking for an easy way to spread some neighborly love? The DC Library is teaming up with the Department of Aging and Community Living to collect Valentine’s until January 4 to send to home-bound seniors. This week we are highlighting events coming up in February.

So, What Should You Do Jan 27-Jan 30?

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Relive 2021…kinda. 🎞 This weekend, the AFI Silver Theatre is debuting their “2021: A Second Look” (starts Fri, $, 🛋/💉, Silver Spring) programming which rounds up an eclectic slate of critically acclaimed 2021 film releases which you may have missed.

2. 100th anniversary of the Knickerbocker Theater disaster. 🤍 On January 28, 1922, the roof of the Knickerbocker Theater, located in today’s Adams Morgan Plaza, collapsed under the weight of 28 inches of snow. The Neighbors for the Knickerbocker Memorial are hosting a centennial commemoration (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Adams Morgan) of the 98 individuals who died and the 133 individuals who were injured.

3. Enjoy the artwork. 🖼 Head to Tysons Corner for a new projection-art exhibit of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel (starts Fri, 🛋, $23, Tysons Corner, for adult). Challenging abstract styles narrowly associated with Modernism, the exhibit “In Spite of Modernism: Contemporary Art, Abstract Legacies, and Identity” (starts Sat, free, 🛋, Arlington) opens this weekend.

4. Your spontaneous Friday night date. 🎭🍷🍹🏮 Get some laughs at the Kinda Live Comedy’s show (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/💉, U St.). Join DCanter for a Languedoc & Provence tasting (Fri, $10, 🛋/💉, Barracks Row). Head to Spacy Cloud (Wed-Sat, $, 🛋/💉, Adams Morgan) for their Eastern European-inspired speakeasy cocktail bar. Enjoy the luminescent REACH Winter Lanterns (starts Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Kennedy Center) as art of the Kennedy Center’s Lunar New Year celebration.

5. Food, glorious food. 🧀🥐🦐🍜 Feast on some gooey alpine-style raclette (Sat, $18+, 🌲, Mount Pleasant) at Each Peach Market. Celebrate National Croissant Day by spinning National Baguette’s (Sun, $, 🛋/💉, Rockville, Bethesda, and Georgetown) Wheel of Croissants for a chance at various prizes. Filipino-casual Pogiboy (Fri & Sat, $, 🛋/💉, Downtown) is celebrating its one-year anniversary with buy-one, get-one-half-off burgers, as well as other deals and merchandise. While checking out Pogiboy, stop by the new pasta stop Piccoletto or stay late for an after-hours party (Fri, 🆓 entry, 🛋/💉, Downtown). Stop by Queens English (starts Thurs, $, 🛋/💉, Park View) this weekend for specialty poon choi, filled with layers of prawns, chicken, shitakes, tofu, Chinese sausage, and cabbage in supreme broth.

6. Get your fish pic! 🎣 The DC Department of Energy & Environment is hosting Pop Up Fishing at Diamond Teague Park. Learn how to target trophy catfish with provided equipment, bait, and tackle (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Diamond Teague Park). For those looking for other nature opportunities, consider volunteering at an invasive species removal event (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Kingman and Heritage Islands).

What Is on Our Radar: Events for February

In the next few weeks we’ll do more specific Galentine’s Day or Black History Month round-ups. But here are some more general things-to-do events you might be interested in.

A Mardi Gras parade. 🎉 Take a mini-trip to New Orleans by watching the Mardi Gras parade at the Wharf and joining a dance party at District Pier. There will be a special fireworks finale wrapping up the festivities (Feb 26, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf).

Babka, tzimmes, cholent, kreplach . 🥯 Sixth & I is teaming up with chef Verem Vered Guttman to host a series of Essential Jewish Cooking classes focusing on Ashkenazi Recipes (Feb 2-23, $12/class or $40 series, 💻).

Let it snow! ❄️ See Elsa and all her friends at the “ Let’s Celebrate ” show of Disney on Ice! (Feb 17-21, $20+, 🛋/💉, Chinatown).

Love in the Time of Cholera-inspired cocktails. 🍹📚 The Gibson will be crafting a cocktail menu inspired by the work of Gabriel García Márquez (Feb, 12, $55, 🛋/💉, U St.).

The history of DC’s cherry blossoms. 🌸 The U.S. Botanic Garden is hosting a lecture on the “ The History and Science of the Capitol’s Cherry Blossoms ” by National Park Service Rangers. Uncover the story of DC’s cherry trees from infestation to international relations, and learn about lesser-known spots around the district to see the trees (Feb 26, 🆓, 💻).

National Geographic Museum reopening. 🗻 The beloved museum will be reopening to the public in February with free admission showcasing two exhibits, “Once Upon a Climb: Stories From Everest” and “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” (starts Feb 16, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Downtown).

