Pop-Up Fishing, Half-Price Burgers, Knickerbocker Theater Disaster: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 1/27-1/30

Looking for an easy way to spread some neighborly love? The DC Library is teaming up with the Department of Aging and Community Living to collect Valentine’s until January 4 to send to home-bound seniors. This week we are highlighting events coming up in February.ย

ย So, What Should You Do Jan 27-Jan 30?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย

The ๐Ÿ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .ย

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Relive 2021โ€ฆkinda. ๐ŸŽž This weekend, the AFI Silver Theatre is debuting their โ€œ2021: A Second Lookโ€ (starts Fri, $, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Silver Spring) programming which rounds up an eclectic slate of critically acclaimed 2021 film releases which you may have missed.

2. 100th anniversary of the Knickerbocker Theater disaster. ๐Ÿค On January 28, 1922, the roof of the Knickerbocker Theater, located in todayโ€™s Adams Morgan Plaza, collapsed under the weight of 28 inches of snow. The Neighbors for the Knickerbocker Memorial are hosting a centennial commemoration (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Adams Morgan) of the 98 individuals who died and the 133 individuals who were injured.ย

3. Enjoy the artwork. ๐Ÿ–ผ Head to Tysons Corner for a new projection-art exhibit of Michelangeloโ€™s Sistine Chapel (starts Fri, ๐Ÿ›‹, $23, Tysons Corner, for adult). Challenging abstract styles narrowly associated with Modernism, the exhibit โ€œIn Spite of Modernism: Contemporary Art, Abstract Legacies, and Identityโ€ (starts Sat, free, ๐Ÿ›‹, Arlington) opens this weekend.ย ย

4. Your spontaneous Friday night date. ๐ŸŽญ๐Ÿท๐Ÿน๐Ÿฎ Get some laughs at the Kinda Live Comedyโ€™s show (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, U St.). Join DCanter for aย Languedoc & Provenceย tasting (Fri, $10, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Barracks Row). Head to Spacy Cloud (Wed-Sat, $, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Adams Morgan)ย for their Eastern European-inspired speakeasy cocktail bar. Enjoy the luminescent REACH Winter Lanterns (starts Thurs, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Kennedy Center) as art of the Kennedy Centerโ€™s Lunar New Year celebration.ย

5. Food, glorious food. ๐Ÿง€๐Ÿฅ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿœ Feast on some gooey alpine-style raclette (Sat, $18+, ๐ŸŒฒ, Mount Pleasant) at Each Peach Market. Celebrate National Croissant Day by spinning National Baguetteโ€™s (Sun, $, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Rockville, Bethesda, and Georgetown) Wheel of Croissants for a chance at various prizes. Filipino-casual Pogiboy (Fri & Sat, $, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Downtown) is celebrating its one-year anniversary with buy-one, get-one-half-off burgers, as well as other deals and merchandise. While checking out Pogiboy, stop by the new pasta stop Piccoletto or stay late for an after-hours party (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Downtown). Stop by Queens English (starts Thurs, $, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Park View) this weekend for specialty poon choi, filled with layers of prawns, chicken, shitakes, tofu, Chinese sausage, and cabbage in supreme broth.ย

6. Get your fish pic! ๐ŸŽฃ The DC Department of Energy & Environment is hosting Pop Up Fishing at Diamond Teague Park. Learn how to target trophy catfish with provided equipment, bait, and tackle (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Diamond Teague Park). For those looking for other nature opportunities, consider volunteering at an invasive species removal eventย (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Kingman and Heritage Islands).ย

What Is on Our Radar: Events for February

In the next few weeks weโ€™ll do more specific Galentineโ€™s Day or Black History Month round-ups. But here are some more general things-to-do events you might be interested in.

A Mardi Gras parade. ๐ŸŽ‰ Take a mini-trip to New Orleans by watching the Mardi Gras parade at the Wharf and joining a dance party at District Pier. There will be a special fireworks finale wrapping up the festivities (Feb 26, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf).

Babka, tzimmes, cholent, kreplach . ๐Ÿฅฏ Sixth & I is teaming up with chef Verem Vered Guttman to host a series of Essential Jewish Cooking classes focusing on Ashkenazi Recipes (Feb 2-23, $12/class or $40 series, ๐Ÿ’ป).

Let it snow! โ„๏ธ See Elsa and all her friends at the โ€œ Letโ€™s Celebrate โ€ ย show of Disney on Ice! (Feb 17-21, $20+, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Chinatown).ย

Love in the Time of Cholera-inspired cocktails. ๐Ÿน๐Ÿ“š The Gibson will be crafting a cocktail menu inspired by the work of Gabriel Garcรญa Mรกrquez (Feb, 12, $55, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, U St.).

The history of DCโ€™s cherry blossoms. ๐ŸŒธ The U.S. Botanic Garden is hosting a lecture on the โ€œ The History and Science of the Capitol’s Cherry Blossoms โ€ by National Park Service Rangers. Uncover the story of DCโ€™s cherry trees from infestation to international relations, and learn about lesser-known spots around the district to see the trees (Feb 26, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ’ป).

National Geographic Museum reopening. ๐Ÿ—ป The beloved museum will be reopening to the public in February with free admission showcasing two exhibits, โ€œOnce Upon a Climb: Stories From Everestโ€ and โ€œThe Greatest Wildlife Photographsโ€ (starts Feb 16, ๐Ÿ†“,ย ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Downtown).ย

