February Travel Deals

Gilded-Age Mansions

Where: Brenton Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island; 401-849-3100.

What’s special: Opened in the summer of 2020, the boutique hotel is located directly on the harbor. The spacious 57 rooms (450 square feet) and suites offer water or city views and showcase an elegant and contemporary nautical theme. Guests can enjoy a water view with their breakfast and dinner at the Living Room (LR), where seafood is front and center on the menu. At the LR bar there is a wide variety of artisanal beers and a curated list of craft cocktails. Newport offers much to see and do, including oogling the Gilded-Age mansions of America’s wealthiest families. There are also museums, a 10-mile coastal drive, and a 3.5-mile Cliff Walk to see the area’s natural beauty.

The deal: The “Brenton to Bellevue” package includes overnight accommodations and complimentary tickets to one Newport mansion and two local museums. Guests can select tickets from the following museums: Newport Art Museum, Audrain Automobile Museum, or the Tennis Hall of Fame. Washingtonian readers also receive complimentary daily breakfast for two. Rates start at $249 a night. A two-night minimum is required. To book click here and use the code PROWASH.

When: Available for stays February 1 through March 31.

A Virginia Staycation

Where: Archer Hotel Tysons, Tysons, Virginia; 703-912-0488.

What’s special: Opened in 2021, this boutique hotel with 178 guest rooms and suites features floor-to-ceiling windows, local artwork, Frette robes, and in-room Nespresso coffee. It’s located near Tysons Corner Center, and at the foot of the McLean Silver Line Metro stop. The AKB bar and eatery serves wine, beer, and cocktails along with shareable fare.

The deal: The “Love Archer” package includes 20 percent off the best available rate. Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary shareable plate (up to $15), Ohza ready-to-drink classic mimosas (in a can), a Truth or Dare for Couples souvenir card game, and Archer’s romantic Spotify playlist. Rates start at $143.20 after the discount. To book click here and use the promo code WASHINGTONIAN.

When: Valid for stays February 1 through March 31.

Rocky Mountain Winter Fun

Where: The Virginian Lodge, Jackson, Wyoming; 307-733-2792.

What’s special: The lodge reopened in January after a complete transformation. It has 165 newly redone rooms and suites with a rugged vibe. Taking center stage is The Virginian’s large courtyard featuring an expansive all-season outdoor pool and seven firepits at which you can sit and take in spectacular vistas and enjoy s’mores under the stars. The lodge is 11 miles from great skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and is an ideal basecamp to enjoy the outdoor recreation in Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park.

The deal: “The Celebration Package” includes a two-night stay, a bottle of sparkling wine (Mumm Napa) upon arrival, an Elk Refuge sleigh ride for two adults (including transportation to and from the lodge), two Virginian Lodge branded travel mugs, and a make-your-own spiked hot chocolate beverage. Washingtonian readers also get two free Virginian-branded beanies (each a $25 value). Package rates start at $399. To book, click here. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get the beanies.

When: Valid for stays from February 1 through March 31.

Five-Star Caribbean Paradise

Where: O2 Beach Club & Spa, Barbados; 888-964-0030.

What’s special: This new five-star all-inclusive boutique hotel opened on the stunning South Coast of Barbados in November and offers 130 luxurious guest rooms, suites, and residences in three distinct “Collections”: Club, Luxury, and Concierge. The resort is a chic, tropical paradise set on 1,000 feet of white-sand beach along the Caribbean Sea. Amenities include three swimming pools, including one on the rooftop; six dining experiences with indoor and outdoor seating and menus with fresh local ingredients; seven bars; and the full-service Acqua Spa featuring panoramic ocean views. Explore Barbadian history and culture at historical sites such as George Washington House and St. Nicholas Abbey’s sugar plantation. The resort can arrange an array of activities including four-by-four jeep safaris, scuba diving or snorkeling, golf, horseback riding, and deep-sea fishing.

The deal: The hotel’s exclusive “Washingtonian” package includes up to a 45 percent discount on accommodations plus a free room upgrade, a bottle of bubbly on arrival, a pre-stocked mini bar, and a complimentary beach bag. Stays five nights or more also receive a complimentary round of golf and a spa credit per person. There are nonstop flights to Barbados from Dulles on United. To book, email stay@oceanhotels.bb or call 888-964-0030 and use the code WASHINGTONIANOH. Available on Luxury or Concierge Collection suites only. Package starts at $776.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2023. Must book by February 28.

A Spicy Retreat

Where: Mount Cinnamon Resort and Beach Club, Grenada; 866-720-2616.

What’s special: Tucked away on a hillside atop Grand Anse Beach, the resort is an eco-luxe hideaway with an enclave of 37 luxury villas and suites, each with a veranda to view the area’s breathtaking beauty. The resort has a pool, two restaurants and bars, and an exclusive Beach Club offering non-motorized water sports. The spa uses natural products such as cinnamon and nutmeg, indigenous to the island. Guests can enjoy a fitness center, tennis, sailing, paddleboarding, and kayaks. Beyond the resort, guests can visit waterfalls and the rainforest, go whale- and dolphin-watching, or go snorkeling or diving to see a vast array of marine life and the world’s first underwater sculpture park.

The deal: The “Two of Us” package includes a five-night stay in an ocean-view Cinnamon Suite; daily breakfast for two; a couples massage at the Cinnamon Spa; a romantic dinner on the beach for two, with a three-course meal and a bottle of wine; a sunset cocktail cruise; and a 30-minute photography session (ten edited digital images included). Also included is complimentary wi-fi, access to Mount Cinnamon’s Beach Club, water sports, tennis, and fitness facilities. Washingtonian readers will also receive a complimentary rum-tasting session for two (a $45 value for each). To book, call 1-866-720-2616 and mention code WASHINGTONIAN-MC22 or click here. Rates January 3 through April 30: $3,300 USD (taxes included); May 1 through December 20, 2022: $2,850 USD (taxes included).

When: Available for stays from February 1 through October 31, 2022.