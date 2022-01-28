John Krasinski Walks Around the White House, Runs into Doug Emhoff

Famous actor and very tall person John Krasinski walked through the Pennsylvania Avenue plaza Friday. Krasinski is reportedly in town to shoot another season of the Amazon series Jack Ryan, which is about a CIA officer who takes illogical bike routes to work as part of a devious plan to drive DC geography nerds insane.

In a city where Pete and Chasten Buttigieg count as a big-time celebrity sighting, the view of someone who works in the glamorous field of televised entertainment is extremely notable. Fortunately, our city is ON IT.

Resident busybody journalist stakes out John Krasinski (currently shooting something outside the White House) pic.twitter.com/Qnx9qidQNj — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 28, 2022

John Krasinski shooting a scene at the White House this morning @PoPville pic.twitter.com/3oRSwtcWYQ — Jonathan Murray (@jmurray20) January 28, 2022

It’s difficult to walk around DC without running into Doug Emhoff at some point, which Krasinski appears to have learned.

.@SecondGentleman chatting with John Krasinski, who was filming on Pennsylvania Ave, outside the White House before inviting him in pic.twitter.com/dIvN4aJZhe — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 28, 2022

Krasinski’s stroll would have been impossible for much of 2020, when fencing turned the White House into a militarized island in the middle of downtown. But Lafayette Square is finally open, and so are our hearts. Welcome to DC, John Krasinski. Please check out some of our new bike lanes.