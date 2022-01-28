John Krasinski Walks Around the White House, Runs into Doug Emhoff

The White House. Not pictured: John Krasinski. Photograph by Pete Van Vleet via iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Famous actor and very tall person John Krasinski walked through the Pennsylvania Avenue plaza Friday. Krasinski is reportedly in town to shoot another season of the Amazon series Jack Ryan, which is about a CIA officer who takes illogical bike routes to work as part of a devious plan to drive DC geography nerds insane.

In a city where Pete and Chasten Buttigieg count as a big-time celebrity sighting, the view of someone who works in the glamorous field of televised entertainment is extremely notable. Fortunately, our city is ON IT.

It’s difficult to walk around DC without running into Doug Emhoff at some point, which Krasinski appears to have learned.

Krasinski’s stroll would have been impossible for much of 2020, when fencing turned the White House into a militarized island in the middle of downtown. But Lafayette Square is finally open, and so are our hearts. Welcome to DC, John Krasinski. Please check out some of our new bike lanes.

